TEXT-S&P revises OGX outlook to stable from positive

March 27 - Overview -- Financing vehicle OGX Austria intends to issue $1.063 billion in 10-year senior unsecured notes. -- We are assigning our 'B' senior unsecured rating to the proposed issuance. -- At the same time, we are revising our outlook on OGX to stable from positive and affirming the 'B' corporate credit rating on the company. -- The stable outlook mainly reflects the company's adequate liquidity to continue funding its strong investment plans over the next two years. Rating Action On March 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Brazil-based oil and gas producer OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes S.A. (OGX) to stable from positive, while affirming the 'B' issuer credit rating on the company. At the same time, we assigned a 'B' rating to the $1.063 billion senior unsecured notes with a bullet maturity of 10 years proposed by financing vehicle OGX Austria GmbH. The rating on the notes is the same as the corporate credit rating on OGX, which, together with OGX Petroleo e Gas Ltda. and OGX Campos Petroleo e Gas S.A. (both not rated), unconditionally and irrevocably guarantee them. Rationale The rating on the proposed senior unsecured notes is based on our expectation that the ratio of priority liabilities to total assets will remain below 15%, allowing for no structural subordination of the notes. The outlook revision to stable from positive is based primarily on our expectation that a potential upgrade would take longer to materialize than we originally expected, as our new projections include more debt--the bonds the company's financing vehicle is planning to issue. We believe that OGX will likely maintain very weak credit ratios during the next 12 to 18 months because it will be going through its production ramp-up period with still limited operating cash flow generation. However, we still consider that the potential for a rapid and material improvement in credit metrics still exists once the company reaches production levels of some 80 million barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe), which we expect by 2014. Standard & Poor's rating on OGX reflects our view of its "weak" business risk profile, given the company's preoperational phase and uncertainties regarding the ability to achieve the expected production level in the next two years. Despite the company's announcement of its first oil production, its short track record in converting contingent resources into reserves and ramping up production is its main risk. Partially mitigating these negatives are the successful exploratory campaign in the Campos Basin, with more than a 90% success rate, allowing the company to start generating operating cash flow; and our expectation of quick deleveraging once production allows it. The company's successful exploratory campaign and the Campos Basin's prolific track record help mitigate the uncertainty about reserves and production risk. OGX estimates its contingent resources from the Campos and Parnaiba basins at 4.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent, based on data from 58 current successful drilled wells. In a positive development since we originally assigned the rating, OGX recently started production in the Waimea accumulation, producing 10,000 to 13,000 barrels per day of oil with 20° American Petroleum Institute (API) gravity. It also signed its first sales agreement--this one with Shell for the first two shipments, totaling 1.2 million barrels at an average price equivalent to a discount of $5.50 to Brent. We assess the financial profile of the company as "highly leveraged," given its $3.6 billion in debt (pro forma for the upcoming issuance) with no or little operating cash flow generation. Despite the company's recent first oil production, we believe that OGX will remain highly leveraged until 2013. We are considering the company's projected production for 2012 of 8.3 Mboe. However, we are projecting a three-month delay on floating production, storage, and offloading systems OSX-2/3, and therefore production will likely be about 15.6 Mboe and 81.8 Mboe, respectively, during 2013 and 2014. After 2013, we expect the company will deleverage quickly, to an adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 2.0x to 2.5x in 2014 from 7x in 2013. Adjusted funds from operations to total debt would rise to a reasonable 25% from a minimal 1% to 2% over the same periods. Liquidity We consider OGX's liquidity to be "adequate" and see this as a key supportive factor for the rating. Our liquidity assessment is based on several assumptions: -- The company's liquidity sources exceeding its uses by 1.2x for the coming 12 to 18 months; -- No significant maturities until 2018, when the $2.6 billion bond comes due; and -- Capital expenditures of about $1.8 billion annually until 2014. Although the company has not generated any free operating cash flow yet, we believe that its cash reserves of $2.9 billion plus debt recently issued will allow it to cover budgeted operating costs and capital expenditures while maintaining minimum operating cash of $500 million through 2014. An alternative funding source might come from the farming out of the company's fields. Although it has a debt incurrence test limited to the greater of $4 billion or 30% of consolidated assets less cash, it also benefits from a basket of additional permitted indebtedness, including subordinated debt, and debt with Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Economico e Social (BNDES) and others that help enhance its financial flexibility. Outlook The outlook is stable, reflecting the company's adequate liquidity to fund its strong investment plan to bring resources into production and, consequently, materially improve its credit metrics. We believe that there is potential for an upgrade if OGX ramps up production and converts its contingent resources into reserves in line with its forecasted milestones. On the other hand, delays in production ramp-up and difficulty in converting contingent resources into reserves would delay cash generation and the expected improvement in cash flow protection measures and overall capital structure, pressuring the rating downward. Outlook The outlook is stable, reflecting the company's adequate liquidity to fund its strong investment plan to bring resources into production and, consequently, materially improve its credit metrics. We believe that there is potential for an upgrade if OGX ramps up production and converts its contingent resources into reserves in line with its forecasted milestones. On the other hand, delays in production ramp-up and difficulty in converting contingent resources into reserves would delay cash generation and the expected improvement in cash flow protection measures and overall capital structure, pressuring the rating downward. Ratings List Rating Affirmed; Outlook Revised To From OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes S.A. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B/Positive/-- New Rating OGX Austria GmbH Senior Unsecured $1.063 bil sr unsecd nts due 2022 B Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.