TEXT-Fitch affirms Morgan Stanley 2004-RR

Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed two classes of notes issued by Morgan Stanley 2004-RR (MS 2004-RR). A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. Since Fitch's last rating action in August 2011, there has been $18 million in principal pay downs, resulting in the full repayment of the class F-5 notes and $4.4 million in paydowns to the class F-6 notes. Currently, approximately 24.1% of the original F-6 balance remains outstanding. Given the high concentration of the pool, Fitch conducted an asset-by-asset analysis of the underlying transactions to estimate recoveries while accounting for defeasance. Based on this analysis, the class F-6 notes are affirmed at 'BBsf'. The class F-7 notes are affirmed at 'Csf' as default continues to appear inevitable; however, Fitch estimates strong recoveries. The Positive Outlook on the class F-6 notes reflects Fitch's view that the notes will pay in full in the near term. This review was conducted under the framework described in the reports 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' and 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs'. However, given the portfolio's distressed nature, Fitch believes that the probability of default for all classes of notes can be evaluated without using the Structured Finance Portfolio Credit Model (SF PCM) to estimate potential further losses from the non-defaulted portion of the portfolio. The certificates of MS 2004-RR, which closed June 17, 2004, represent beneficial ownership interest in the trust, assets of which are $31,079,425 of the class F certificates from Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc., series 1997-RR (MS 1997-RR), which is backed by CMBS B-pieces. The class F certificates are collateralized by all or a portion of seven classes of fixed-rate CMBS in five separate underlying transactions from the 1996 and 1997 vintages. Fitch has affirmed the following classes: --$1,379,679 class F-6 at 'BBsf'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable; --$29,699,752 class F-7 at 'Csf'. Classes F-1, F-2, F-3, F-4, and F-5 have been paid in full. Fitch previously withdrew the rating on the class F-X notes.