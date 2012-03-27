版本:
TEXT-S&P rates New Gold Inc

Overview	
     -- We are assigning our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating and 	
stable outlook to Vancouver-based gold producer New Gold Inc.	
     -- We are also assigning our 'BB-' issue-level rating and '3' recovery 	
rating to New Gold's US$300 million senior unsecured notes. Proceeds
from the 	
unsecured notes issuance will be used to repay the company's balance of senior 	
secured notes outstanding as well as for general corporate purposes.	
     -- New Gold operates three gold mines in the U.S., Mexico, and Australia, 	
and holds interests in various advanced development projects that include the 	
New Afton and El Morro mines.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that New Gold's expanding 	
production profile at declining cash costs should support steady credit 	
measures in the next few years while debt increases to build El Morro.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' 	
long-term corporate credit rating and stable outlook to Toronto-based gold 	
miner New Gold Inc.	
	
At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'BB-' issue-level rating and 	
'3' recovery rating to New Gold's US$300 million senior unsecured notes. A '3' 	
recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in 	
a default scenario. We understand that proceeds from the unsecured notes 	
issuance will be used to fund the repayment of the company's senior secured 	
notes outstanding and for general corporate purposes.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on New Gold reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's 	
limited operating diversity, exposure to volatile metals prices, and short 	
reserve lives at the company's gold mines. These risks are counterbalanced by 	
what we consider the company's low debt leverage, its attractive 	
second-quartile cost position, low political risk, and expected double-digit 	
growth rates in gold production.	
	
New Gold operates three gold mines in the U.S., Mexico, and Australia, and 	
holds interests in various advanced development projects that include New 	
Afton in British Columbia and El Morro in Chile. 	
	
Standard & Poor's considers New Gold's business risk profile as weak due to 	
the company's limited operating diversity and a reliance on volatile and 	
generally correlated gold, silver, and copper prices. This is counterbalanced 	
by its attractive second-quartile cost position and assets that are located in 	
low-risk mining jurisdictions. New Gold's operating diversity is limited by 	
its exposure to only three producing mines. That said, earnings contributions 	
are fairly even among the three assets, posing unusually low cash flow 	
concentration for an issuer with such limited mine diversity. We expect that 	
the ramp-up of New Afton in the second half of 2012 will improve operating 	
diversity modestly, adding a high-quality asset to New Gold's portfolio, but 	
eventually concentrating its cash flows as New Afton's attractive earnings 	
contribution significantly outweighs the other three assets.	
	
New Gold's fair geographic diversification is enhanced by the relatively low 	
political risk of the countries in which it operates. We take this view on the 	
company's geographic profile given that it operates in jurisdictions with 	
stable and predictable regulatory and tax regimes, which we believe reduces 	
country risk relative to other similarly sized mining companies with expanding 	
global operations.	
	
In our opinion, New Gold's position on the lower end of the global cost curve 	
supports its overall business risk profile. On a consolidated basis, we 	
believe that its byproduct cash costs, averaging about US$420-US$440 per ounce 	
(oz) in the past few years, position the company in the industry's second 	
quartile. Moreover, we believe that, unlike some other speculative-grade 	
mining companies, New Gold's cost profile should allow it to maintain its 	
output in a potentially weaker metals price environment. Despite possible 	
inflationary and foreign currency cost pressures, we expect that consolidated 	
unit costs will decline as the low-cost New Afton mine ramps up production and 	
joins its Mexico-based Cerro San Pedro asset as the company's lowest cost 	
mines. That said, we believe that New Gold's heavy reliance on byproduct 	
credits (comprising more than 30% of forecast 2012 revenues assuming an annual 	
price of $1,400 per oz of gold, $3.50 per pound of copper, and $25 per oz of 	
silver) compared with other gold producers we rate, exposes the company's 	
profitability to more volatile copper and silver prices.	
	
Notwithstanding a pending lawsuit, we believe that the El Morro project could 	
enhance New Gold's business risk profile by adding diversity and further 	
extending the company's overall reserve life. However, the potential benefits 	
to the business risk profile are long term in nature as the project is several 	
years away from achieving commercial production. As such, we expect that New 	
Gold's 10-year reserve life is supported by the individual mines' track record 	
of converting resources into reserves.	
	
We base our operating performance expectations for New Gold on a base-case 	
scenario that incorporates a gold price of US$1,400 per oz, a copper price of 	
US$3.50 per pound, and a silver price of US$25 per oz, which are somewhat 	
higher than our price assumptions published in January 2012. The prices in our 	
base-case scenario incorporate the assumption of about 2% GDP growth in North 	
American, 4%-8% GDP growth in Asia, and next to no growth in Europe. In this 	
base-case scenario, Standard & Poor's expects that New Gold's profitability 	
will improve in 2012 and 2013, as higher production and low cash costs drive 	
EBITDA generation to more than US$375 million per year. In particular, the New 	
Afton mine's low production costs will likely increase overall EBITDA margins 	
above 50%, given our expectation that the mine will generate disproportionate 	
operating income at currently high gold and copper prices.	
	
New Gold's financial risk profile is significant, based on credit measures 	
that we expect will be strong for the rating, supported by a low pro forma 	
debt burden and growing funds from operations (FFO). Pro forma to the proposed 	
US$300 million notes, we estimate that New Gold's expanding production at 	
contemporary metals prices should generate debt to EBITDA of below 1.5x and 	
FFO to debt of more than 60% through 2013. Assuming that El Morro is 	
constructed under current agreements between New Gold and Goldcorp Inc. 	
(BBB+/Stable/--), we expect that New Gold's credit measures will moderate by 	
2014 with the inclusion of its portion of debt obligations for the project.	
	
In the next several years, we believe that stronger free operating cash flow 	
should translate into significant increases in cash, which enhances New Gold's 	
financial flexibility during a time of industrywide cost pressures. A 	
considerable portion of the free operating cash flow increase is due to an 	
expected 50% reduction in capital expenditures once New Afton begins 	
commercial production in mid-2012, considering that New Gold's share of cash 	
outlays for El Morro will be funded by Goldcorp. Conversely, it is unlikely 	
that New Gold will receive any meaningful cash flows from El Morro before the 	
end of this decade, considering the project's five-to-six-year construction 	
time line followed by several years of mine-level cash flows repaying New 	
Gold's carried funding obligations.	
	
Liquidity	
We view New Gold's liquidity as strong in the next 12 months, based on the 	
following factors:	
     -- We expect that sources of liquidity will be greater than 1.5x of uses 	
in the next 12 months and greater than 1.0x over the ensuing 24 months.	
     -- We expect sources would be greater than uses even if forecast EBITDA 	
declines by 30%.	
     -- New Gold should begin generating positive free operating cash flow by 	
mid-2012 as the completion of the New Afton mine ushers in a period of lower 	
capital expenditures that is skewed toward maintenance spending. 	
     -- The company has no debt maturities through 2012 and most of 2013. The 	
largest maturity in the next two years occurs when its US$150 million 	
revolving credit facility matures in December 2013.	
	
Cash sources include the company's existing cash balances, which were US$309.4 	
million as of Dec. 31, 2011, and full availability on its US$150 million 	
revolving credit facility.	
	
New Gold has several financial covenants in its revolving credit facility 	
including a maximum leverage ratio and a minimum interest coverage ratio. The 	
company was in compliance with its covenants as of Dec. 31, 2011.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery rating analysis, see the recovery report on New Gold 	
to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this 	
report.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view that New Gold's expanding production 	
profile at declining cash costs should support steady credit measures in the 	
next few years while debt increases to build El Morro. We estimate that a 2012 	
gold price of US$1,400 per oz should allow New Gold to generate fully adjusted 	
debt to EBITDA of less than 1.5x and FFO to debt above 60%, with positive free 	
cash flow in the second half of 2012 as New Afton capital spending moderates.	
	
We could lower the rating if unexpected operational disruptions, higher costs, 	
or weaker metals prices compress the company's gold margins while debt grows, 	
contributing to debt to EBITDA of more than 4x and FFO to debt below 35%. We 	
could consider a positive rating action if New Gold continues to enhance its 	
operating profile by adding producing assets that optimize cash flow diversity 	
and reserve life, while maintaining its significant financial risk profile.	
	
Ratings List	
New Gold Inc.	
Ratings Assigned	
Corporate credit rating       BB-/Stable/--	
US$300 million notes          BB- 	
 Recovery rating              3

