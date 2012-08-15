版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 16日 星期四 04:43 BJT

CISCOSYSTEMS/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 15 Cisco Systems Inc : * Moodys says ciscos a1 debt rating unaffected by dividend increase * Rpt-moodys says ciscos a1 debt rating unaffected by dividend increase

