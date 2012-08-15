TEXT-S&P removes CKE Inc rating from watch, outlook is stable

Overview -- U.S. restaurant operator CKE Inc., parent of CKE Restaurants, announced that it is suspending its initial public offering (IPO). -- We are removing all ratings from CreditWatch with positive implications. -- All ratings are unchanged, including the 'B-' corporate credit rating. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that credit metrics will remain consistent with its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile in the near term as menu initiatives and debt reduction will help to offset the accretion of pay-in-kind (PIK) interest on holdco notes and some commodity cost pressures. Rating Action On Aug. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services removed its ratings on Carpinteria, Calif.-based restaurant operator and franchisor CKE Restaurants Inc., including our 'B-' corporate credit rating, from CreditWatch with positive implications, where they were placed on Aug. 1, 2012. The ratings are otherwise unchanged. The outlook is stable. We rate CKE's first-lien revolving credit facility 'B+' (two notches above the corporate credit rating), with a '1' recovery rating, indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The rating on the second-lien notes is 'B-' and the recovery rating is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery. We rate the holdco notes 'CCC' (two notches below the corporate credit rating), with a '6' recovery rating, indicating our expectation that lenders would receive negligible (0% to 10%) recovery. Rationale The ratings on CKE Restaurants Inc. reflect our opinion that the company will maintain a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, as performance improvements on product and pricing initiatives, coupled with debt reduction, will be somewhat mitigated by the accretion of pay-in-kind (PIK) interest on holdco notes and some cost inflation. We view the company's business risk profile as "weak," which incorporates its participation in the intensely competitive quick-service restaurant industry and exposure to commodity cost inflation, partly offset by its dual-brand restaurant system that somewhat helps with earnings diversity. Operating performance was slightly better than we anticipated as the company benefited from advertising promotions and price increases. In the last 12 months ended May 21, 2012, EBITDA margins were 15.5%, higher than our anticipated levels of 14.7%. Credit metrics have also improved on debt reduction with excess cash flows, as exemplified by the July 2012 bond redemption of $60 million (about 4% of total adjusted debt). For the next year, we anticipate earnings pressures from food cost inflation, and think margins could decline to slightly under 15%. Our forecast for the next year includes the following assumptions: -- Revenue growth in line with our economists' expected GDP growth of about 2%; -- Benefits from marketing and new product initiatives and modest menu price increases; -- We are increasing our commodity inflation to about 50 basis points (bps) for the next 12 months, up from our previous estimates of about 25 bps; -- The company continues to exercise the PIK feature under holdco notes; -- Annual capital spending of $60 million; -- Free operating cash flows of about $20 million; -- No material dividends in the next one to two years; and -- Excess cash flows will be used partly for debt reduction, which would help to moderate the effects of interest accretion on PIK debt. Factoring these assumptions into our scenario forecast, we project leverage of about 6.7x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 10%. A risk to our forecast is the potential for higher commodity costs and oil prices to temper same-store sales, which could hurt the company more because of its higher price point in the quick-service restaurant sector. Liquidity We believe CKE should have "adequate" liquidity in the next 12 months to withstand commodity cost inflation or adverse external factors such as higher oil prices. Key aspects of the company's liquidity, according to our criteria, are as follows: -- Liquidity sources will exceed uses by 1.2x or more. -- Sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. -- Covenant compliance will survive a 15% decline in EBITDA. -- We are not anticipating meaningful working capital usage given the nature of its operations. Sources of liquidity include generated cash flows, about $69 million availability under its $100 million secured revolving credit facility (adjusted for outstanding letters of credit), and cash balances of about $61 million (after the July 2012 bond redemption). Recovery analysis For the full recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on CKE, published on RatingsDirect on April 30, 2012. Outlook The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that the company will have adequate liquidity and maintain good cushion under financial covenants over the next 12 months. We are not anticipating any meaningful changes in credit metrics despite our anticipation for cost inflation, as we think additional debt reduction will somewhat offset profit pressures and keep credit metrics consistent with levels we consider highly leveraged. We could downgrade the company if operating conditions--such as higher-than-anticipated commodity cost increases--pressure profitability and lead to meaningful declines in liquidity, interest coverage at subpar levels, and thinner cushion under financial covenants. This scenario could unfold if commodity costs increase by 175 bps or more and if same-store sales are at negative levels on a sustained basis. An upgrade is unlikely in the next few quarters, given the company's high debt, the IPO delay, and exposure to commodity cost increases. However, one could occur if performance improves meaningfully, the company reduces debt so that it maintains leverage of under 6x, and we felt comfortable that shareholder initiatives would not hurt credit protection measures. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Restaurant Industry, Dec. 4, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch To From CKE Restaurants Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- B-/Watch Pos/-- CKE Restaurants Inc. Senior Secured 2nd lien B- B-/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 4 4 Senior Secured 1st lien B+ B+/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 1 1 CKE Holdings Inc. Senior Unsecured CCC CCC/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 6 6