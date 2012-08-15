版本:
2012年 8月 16日

AMERICANPACIFIC/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 15 American Pacific Corp : * Moodys upgrades American Pacific to b1; outlook stable * Rpt-moodys upgrades american pacific to b1 from b2

