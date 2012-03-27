TEXT-S&P cuts KB Home corporate credit rating to 'B'

March 27 - Overview -- Los Angeles-based KB Home reported weaker-than-expected results in its first quarter ended Feb. 29, 2012. In particular, the results reflected weaker orders due in part to challenges related to the company's transition to a new preferred mortgage provider. -- We lowered our corporate credit rating on KB Home to 'B' from 'B+', reflecting our belief that full-year results will fall below our prior base-case estimate and slow the company's rebound in profitability and key credit metrics. We also lowered the ratings on the company's senior notes to 'B' from 'B+'. -- Our ratings primarily reflect the company's highly leveraged financial profile stemming from the severe housing downturn that has substantially reduced KB Home's revenues and EBITDA. -- The negative outlook reflects the company's weak credit ratios and our expectation that current challenges with its mortgage operations, while temporary, will slow sales over the near term. Rating Action On March 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on U.S. homebuilder KB Home to 'B' from 'B+'. We also lowered our rating on the company's senior notes to 'B' from 'B+', affecting $1.6 billion in rated debt. The '4' recovery rating on the notes is unchanged and indicates our expectation for an average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of default. The outlook is negative. Rationale We lowered our corporate credit rating on KB Home due to weaker-than-expected first-quarter performance related, in part, to mortgage challenges. We attribute the challenges to particularly weak mortgage service and performance by KB Home's current mortgage provider, as well as other third-party lenders, as the company transitions to a new preferred mortgage provider. This contributed to higher cancellations and lower order activity during the company's recently reported first quarter ended Feb. 29, 2012. As a result, we now believe full-year results will fall below our prior base-case estimate and slow the improvements we had expected in KB Home's profitability and key credit metrics. Our rating on KB Home primarily reflects the company's "highly leveraged" financial profile. The prolonged housing downturn substantially reduced KB Home's revenues and negatively affected profitability and EBITDA-based credit metrics, despite meaningful debt reduction since the downturn began. Our "fair" business risk assessment reflects our view that KB Home's market position in certain key metropolitan areas and investments in new product and communities should contribute to modest volume growth in 2012, but profitability will likely be elusive in the current fiscal year. KB Home is one of the nation's largest homebuilders. The company operates in 32 markets through 12 divisions in California and central, southwestern, and southeastern U.S. The company's current 32-market footprint represents a 20% contraction compared with the housing cycle peak. In fiscal 2011 (ended Nov. 30), KB Home's central markets (Texas and Colorado) accounted for 37% of deliveries, followed by California at 30%, the southeast (Florida, Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia) at 18%, and the southwest (Arizona and Nevada) at 15%. We believe a tepid housing recovery is underway but it remains fragile, as headwinds could derail recent modest improvements. In contrast to results reported by some of its peers, KB Home reported weak first quarter (ended Feb. 29) results that were below our expectations and lag the positive momentum that some of its peers reported. We previously stated that we would lower our rating on KB Home if its results did not track our base-case scenario over the next few quarters. The company reported a pretax loss of $45.4 million, or $36.8 million excluding inventory charges and debt extinguishment losses. The loss did narrow slightly year-over-year, but home closings and gross margins came in below our expectations. The reported gross margin on closings was a low 12.3% (17.4% excluding interest in cost of sales). Importantly, new orders declined 8%, compared with our estimate of 8%-10% growth. Elevated cancellations affected both deliveries and orders in the quarter. Cancellations on gross orders rose to 36% from 29% a year earlier. We note that reported unit backlog was up 30%, which should help deliveries in upcoming quarters. But the higher backlog is partly the result of a lower conversion rate due to a greater proportion of built-to-order homes, fewer spec sales, and the noted mortgage complications. We believe performance issues related to KB Home's transition to a new preferred mortgage provider could weigh on the company's homebuilding operations for the next few quarters as the builder transitions to its new preferred mortgage lender. As a result of weaker first quarter results and the potential for weaker order activity for the full year, as well as certain strategic initiatives that affected order and deliveries in the near term (market contraction and pricing strategies), we have lowered our estimate for home closings to roughly 6,000-6,100 from 6,500-6,700. We also assume gross margins will approximate 15% (21% excluding interest in cost of sales) compared with just over 16% in our prior forecast. Furthermore, we now estimate a pretax loss for the full year in the $60 million-$70 million range compared with a $30 million-$40 million loss in our prior forecast. 2012 debt-to-EBITDA under our revised scenario would remain elevated near 20x. While we continue to believe 2013 will be stronger, a slower rebound in orders and potentially lower new community investments as the company strives to manage to a cash neutral 2012 could affect deliveries and orders in 2013, which could impede the necessary incremental improvement we expected for 2013 (debt-EBITDA in the 9x-10x range). Liquidity KB Home currently has an adequate liquidity profile, in our view, as its current capital sources are more than sufficient relative to its capital needs over the next 12 months. Our assessment of KB Home's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 months will exceed uses by more than 1.2x; -- We expect liquidity sources to exceed uses even if EBITDA declines by 20%, largely because EBITDA is already weak and homebuilder cash flow is more significantly affected by working capital changes; and -- The company does not presently maintain a credit facility and is not subject to restrictive covenants; however, we believe the company maintains good relationships with its banks via its letter of credit facilities. KB Home held $304 million of unrestricted cash on Feb. 29, 2012. The company also held $63.9 million of restricted cash, much of which could be freed up if the company were to obtain an unsecured credit facility to support letters of credit. KB Home does not have a revolving credit facility and is not subject to restrictive financial covenants (and the company's senior unsecured notes are not governed by financial covenants, either). We assume the company will invest about $400 million in gross land acquisitions and development in 2012 (it spent $112 million in the first quarter) before inventory liquidation. Under our base-case scenario, which incorporates this level of land spending, unrestricted cash would decline to between $300 million and $350 million by the end of 2012. This level of cash also assumes KB Home continues to pay an annual dividend of $19.2 million. At the current point in the cycle, we expect KB Home will maintain at least $200 million-$250 million of cash liquidity. Recovery analysis Our rating on the company's senior unsecured notes is 'B' (the same as our corporate credit rating on KB Home), with a recovery rating of '4', which indicates our expectation that lenders would receive an average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of default. For our latest recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on KB Home to be published shortly on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our negative outlook acknowledges the potential that the company's recent buyer mortgage financing challenges related to its preferred mortgage provider transition could weigh on new order activity over the next couple of quarters and slow operational improvement, especially key EBITDA-derived credit metrics. We would lower the rating if KB Home does not maintain an adequate liquidity profile or if its operating results weaken further. We could return the outlook to stable if KB Home efficiently transitions to its new preferred mortgage lender, maintains adequate liquidity, and its operations stabilize. Related Criteria And Research -- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: The Stable Outlook For U.S. Homebuilders Hinges On Strengthening Economy, Job Formation, Consumer Confidence, published Feb. 6, 2012. -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Homebuilders, Strongest To Weakest, published Feb. 3, 2012. -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Single-Family Homebuilders, published Sept. 27, 2011. -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, published Sept. 8, 2011. -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, published April 15, 2008. -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, published April 15, 2008. -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, published April 15, 2008. Ratings List
Ratings Lowered
                    To          From
KB Home
Corporate credit rating     B/Negative/--   B+/Negative/--
Senior unsecured           B               B+
Recovery rating            4               4