TEXT-S&P raises Actuant Corp to 'BB+'

-- Industrial manufacturer Actuant's credit measures have remained
stronger than our expectations, the company has built up debt capacity for
acquisitions, and we believe its financial policies support a higher rating.
-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Actuant to 'BB+' from
'BB'.
-- The stable outlook reflects favorable growth prospects in the
company's key energy and industrial markets and our belief that,
notwithstanding our expectation for continued acquisitiveness, management's
stated financial leverage objectives will result in satisfactory credit
measures for the rating.
Rating Action
On March 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its ratings on
Milwaukee, Wis.-based Actuant Corp., including the corporate credit rating to
'BB+' from 'BB'. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects the company's good credit measures, including funds from
operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt approaching 40%, along with our
expectations that the company will continue to benefit from recovering global
economic trends--specifically in its profitable energy and industrial
segments. Actuant's financial policies have also remained consistent with
management's stated financial leverage objectives, and we believe that the
company has now built up substantial debt capacity for external growth
initiatives. We currently estimate that the company could increase debt by
about $500 million (assuming associated profits and cash flows) without
affecting its credit profile.
In our opinion, Actuant has a "fair" business risk profile and a "significant"
financial risk profile. Actuant's operating performance should continue to
benefit from the still-increasing, though moderating, demand in the company's
global industrial markets in 2012. We expect revenue growth in the
high-single-digit area for 2012, and modest improvement in EBITDA margin. We
also expect that disciplined financial policies will continue to support
credit measures while Actuant continues to grow through acquisitions. The
company has maintained credit ratios that are better than our expectations for
the current rating, in part thanks to a financial policy of maintaining
moderate leverage and steady free cash flow generation.
Actuant is a diversified manufacturer of branded industrial products and
systems. It produces standard and customized products for various niche
energy, industrial, automotive and truck, and electrical end markets. Its
portfolio includes highly engineered and specialized products such as
high-force hydraulic industrial tools and joint-integrity products, as well as
actuation systems for truck and automotive convertible tops--all of which earn
attractive margins. Lower-margin products include electrical tools for certain
retail or original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Management estimates that
products holding top positions in these niche markets generate nearly 80% of
the company's sales. Actuant's good geographic, customer, product, and
end-market diversity and its sizable proportion of recurring services and
maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO)-related revenues in its energy and
industrial segments should continue to temper the volatility of the company's
earnings from its more-cyclical OEM business.
The operating outlook for 2012 is mixed, but overall still relatively
positive. Actuant should benefit from its exposure to growing global
industrial and energy markets, but growth prospects are weaker in certain end
markets for electrical tools and European operations (the latter accounts for
about 30% of total revenues). Previous restructuring and cost-control
initiatives, along with higher volumes, have helped strengthen profitability.
We expect adjusted EBITDA margins (which exceeded pre-downturn levels in 2011)
to be relatively steady in 2012, at about 18%. Consistent free cash flow
generation, which we expect at more than $150 million in 2012 (it was $100
million or more over the past five years), should continue to support credit
quality.
Actuant's significant financial risk profile reflects the company's
acquisitive growth strategy and history of maintaining financial leverage in
the range of 2.0x-3.5x adjusted debt to EBITDA. The company has a publicly
stated leverage target of up to 2.5x reported net debt to EBITDA (equivalent
to slightly less than 3.0x with our debt adjustments). Actuant spent slightly
more than $300 million on acquisitions in fiscal 2011, and it has maintained
its credit metrics through earnings growth and subsequent debt paydown from
free cash flow. Although credit ratios can vary depending on the timing of
acquisitions, we expect they will remain consistent with our expectations for
the 'BB+' rating, including adjusted total debt to EBITDA of 3x or less and
FFO to total debt about 30%.
Liquidity
We believe Actuant will have adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs
over the next 12 to 18 months, even in the event of unforeseen EBITDA decline.
Our assessment incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and
revolving facility availability, to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x over the
next 12 to 18 months;
-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by
15%; and
-- In our view, compliance with financial covenants could survive a 15%
drop in EBITDA.
Liquidity sources include annual funds from operations of about $200 million
and about $500 million of availability under Actuant's $600 million revolving
credit facility expiring in 2016. The credit facility is governed by financial
covenants, including a leverage ratio of no more than 3.75x (with some
flexibility for temporarily higher leverage after an acquisition). We expect
Actuant will sustain its currently adequate headroom under these requirements.
The company typically maintains relatively low cash balances and we expect
most of the company's free cash flow to be used for acquisitions and
subsequent debt-pay-down.
We expect liquidity uses to include capital expenditure spending of about $30
million in 2012. Debt maturities include scheduled term loan debt amortization
of $3.75 million in fiscal year 2012, $7.5 million in 2013, and $10 million in
2014 and 2015. Actuant's $250 million senior notes are due in 2017. Holders of
the company's $118 million convertible notes can exercise a redemption option
in November 2013, but the company also has the option to convert these notes
into equity, providing some financial flexibility.
Recovery analysis
The issue-level rating on Actuant's $250 million senior unsecured notes due
2017 is 'BB' (one notch below the corporate credit rating) and the recovery
rating is '5', indicating our expectations of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in
a payment default scenario. The issue-level rating on Actuant's $150 million
convertible notes due 2023 is 'BB-' (two notches below the corporate credit
rating) and the recovery rating is '6', indicating our expectations of
negligible (0-10%) recovery in a payment default scenario. (See the recovery
report on Actuant to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of
this report.)
Outlook
The outlook is stable. We expect Actuant will continue to benefit from the
global recovery in industrial markets, and our ratings assume revenue growth
in the high-single-digit area in fiscal 2012, along with steady margins. We
also expect Actuant to redeploy its consistent free cash flow to complement
organic growth with acquisitions, while maintaining adjusted total debt to
EBITDA leverage under 3.0x. We currently estimate that the company's
additional debt capacity for such initiatives is about $500 million (assuming
associated profits and cash flows).
We could lower the rating if FFO to total debt fell and appeared likely to
remain less than 25%, for example because of a downturn in its end markets
caused by declining global industrial production or by a sharp decline in oil
prices, or because of more-aggressive than expected financial policies. A
higher rating is unlikely in the near-term; however, over the long-term, we
could raise the ratings if Actuant's operating prospects remain positive and
its growth initiatives continue to strengthen and diversify its business
profile and if it demonstrates financial policies in line with an
investment-grade rating, notably by continuing to pursue a disciplined
acquisition strategy.
Ratings List
Upgraded; Recovery ratings unchanged
To From
Actuant Corp.
Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/-- BB/Positive/--
Senior unsecured BB BB-
Recovery rating 5 5
Subordinated BB- B+
Recovery rating 6 6
