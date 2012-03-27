版本:
TEXT-S&P raises Actuant Corp to 'BB+'

March 27 - Overview	
     -- Industrial manufacturer Actuant's credit measures have remained 	
stronger than our expectations, the company has built up debt capacity for 	
acquisitions, and we believe its financial policies support a higher rating.	
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Actuant to 'BB+' from 	
'BB'.  	
     -- The stable outlook reflects favorable growth prospects in the 	
company's key energy and industrial markets and our belief that, 	
notwithstanding our expectation for continued acquisitiveness, management's 	
stated financial leverage objectives will result in satisfactory credit 	
measures for the rating.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its ratings on 	
Milwaukee, Wis.-based Actuant Corp., including the corporate credit rating to 	
'BB+' from 'BB'. The outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
The upgrade reflects the company's good credit measures, including funds from 	
operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt approaching 40%, along with our 	
expectations that the company will continue to benefit from recovering global 	
economic trends--specifically in its profitable energy and industrial 	
segments. Actuant's financial policies have also remained consistent with 	
management's stated financial leverage objectives, and we believe that the 	
company has now built up substantial debt capacity for external growth 	
initiatives. We currently estimate that the company could increase debt by 	
about $500 million (assuming associated profits and cash flows) without 	
affecting its credit profile.	
	
In our opinion, Actuant has a "fair" business risk profile and a "significant" 	
financial risk profile. Actuant's operating performance should continue to 	
benefit from the still-increasing, though moderating, demand in the company's 	
global industrial markets in 2012. We expect revenue growth in the 	
high-single-digit area for 2012, and modest improvement in EBITDA margin. We 	
also expect that disciplined financial policies will continue to support 	
credit measures while Actuant continues to grow through acquisitions. The 	
company has maintained credit ratios that are better than our expectations for 	
the current rating, in part thanks to a financial policy of maintaining 	
moderate leverage and steady free cash flow generation.	
	
Actuant is a diversified manufacturer of branded industrial products and 	
systems. It produces standard and customized products for various niche 	
energy, industrial, automotive and truck, and electrical end markets. Its 	
portfolio includes highly engineered and specialized products such as 	
high-force hydraulic industrial tools and joint-integrity products, as well as 	
actuation systems for truck and automotive convertible tops--all of which earn 	
attractive margins. Lower-margin products include electrical tools for certain 	
retail or original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Management estimates that 	
products holding top positions in these niche markets generate nearly 80% of 	
the company's sales. Actuant's good geographic, customer, product, and 	
end-market diversity and its sizable proportion of recurring services and 	
maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO)-related revenues in its energy and 	
industrial segments should continue to temper the volatility of the company's 	
earnings from its more-cyclical OEM business. 	
	
The operating outlook for 2012 is mixed, but overall still relatively 	
positive. Actuant should benefit from its exposure to growing global 	
industrial and energy markets, but growth prospects are weaker in certain end 	
markets for electrical tools and European operations (the latter accounts for 	
about 30% of total revenues). Previous restructuring and cost-control 	
initiatives, along with higher volumes, have helped strengthen profitability. 	
We expect adjusted EBITDA margins (which exceeded pre-downturn levels in 2011) 	
to be relatively steady in 2012, at about 18%. Consistent free cash flow 	
generation, which we expect at more than $150 million in 2012 (it was $100 	
million or more over the past five years), should continue to support credit 	
quality. 	
	
Actuant's significant financial risk profile reflects the company's 	
acquisitive growth strategy and history of maintaining financial leverage in 	
the range of 2.0x-3.5x adjusted debt to EBITDA. The company has a publicly 	
stated leverage target of up to 2.5x reported net debt to EBITDA (equivalent 	
to slightly less than 3.0x with our debt adjustments). Actuant spent slightly 	
more than $300 million on acquisitions in fiscal 2011, and it has maintained 	
its credit metrics through earnings growth and subsequent debt paydown from 	
free cash flow. Although credit ratios can vary depending on the timing of 	
acquisitions, we expect they will remain consistent with our expectations for 	
the 'BB+' rating, including adjusted total debt to EBITDA of 3x or less and 	
FFO to total debt about 30%. 	
	
Liquidity	
We believe Actuant will have adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs 	
over the next 12 to 18 months, even in the event of unforeseen EBITDA decline. 	
Our assessment incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:	
     -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and 	
revolving facility availability, to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x over the 	
next 12 to 18 months;	
     -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 	
15%; and	
     -- In our view, compliance with financial covenants could survive a 15% 	
drop in EBITDA.	
	
Liquidity sources include annual funds from operations of about $200 million 	
and about $500 million of availability under Actuant's $600 million revolving 	
credit facility expiring in 2016. The credit facility is governed by financial 	
covenants, including a leverage ratio of no more than 3.75x (with some 	
flexibility for temporarily higher leverage after an acquisition). We expect 	
Actuant will sustain its currently adequate headroom under these requirements. 	
The company typically maintains relatively low cash balances and we expect 	
most of the company's free cash flow to be used for acquisitions and 	
subsequent debt-pay-down. 	
	
We expect liquidity uses to include capital expenditure spending of about $30 	
million in 2012. Debt maturities include scheduled term loan debt amortization 	
of $3.75 million in fiscal year 2012, $7.5 million in 2013, and $10 million in 	
2014 and 2015. Actuant's $250 million senior notes are due in 2017. Holders of 	
the company's $118 million convertible notes can exercise a redemption option 	
in November 2013, but the company also has the option to convert these notes 	
into equity, providing some financial flexibility. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
The issue-level rating on Actuant's $250 million senior unsecured notes due 	
2017 is 'BB' (one notch below the corporate credit rating) and the recovery 	
rating is '5', indicating our expectations of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in 	
a payment default scenario. The issue-level rating on Actuant's $150 million 	
convertible notes due 2023 is 'BB-' (two notches below the corporate credit 	
rating) and the recovery rating is '6', indicating our expectations of 	
negligible (0-10%) recovery in a payment default scenario. (See the recovery 	
report on Actuant to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of 	
this report.) 	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable. We expect Actuant will continue to benefit from the 	
global recovery in industrial markets, and our ratings assume revenue growth 	
in the high-single-digit area in fiscal 2012, along with steady margins. We 	
also expect Actuant to redeploy its consistent free cash flow to complement 	
organic growth with acquisitions, while maintaining adjusted total debt to 	
EBITDA leverage under 3.0x. We currently estimate that the company's 	
additional debt capacity for such initiatives is about $500 million (assuming 	
associated profits and cash flows).	
	
We could lower the rating if FFO to total debt fell and appeared likely to 	
remain less than 25%, for example because of a downturn in its end markets 	
caused by declining global industrial production or by a sharp decline in oil 	
prices, or because of more-aggressive than expected financial policies. A 	
higher rating is unlikely in the near-term; however, over the long-term, we 	
could raise the ratings if Actuant's operating prospects remain positive and 	
its growth initiatives continue to strengthen and diversify its business 	
profile and if it demonstrates financial policies in line with an 	
investment-grade rating, notably by continuing to pursue a disciplined 	
acquisition strategy.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Upgraded; Recovery ratings unchanged	
                             To                From	
Actuant Corp.	
 Corporate credit rating     BB+/Stable/--     BB/Positive/--	
 Senior unsecured            BB                BB-	
   Recovery rating           5                 5	
 Subordinated                BB-               B+	
   Recovery rating           6                 6	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

