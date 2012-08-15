版本:
TEXT-S&P puts Gol's 'B+' rating on watch negative

Overview
     -- We believe Brazil-based airline GOL's financial risk profile may 
deteriorate beyond our assumptions for the current rating due to its weaker 
operating performance.
     -- We have placed the 'B+' rating on GOL on CreditWatch with negative 
implications. 
     -- In resolving the CreditWatch placement, we will review prospects for 
GOL's financial performance in 2013, the effectiveness of its cost-cutting 
strategies, and sources of liquidity for the next couple of years.


Rating Action
On Aug. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B+' corporate 
credit rating on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) on
CreditWatch with negative implications. The CreditWatch is based on our view
that GOL's financial risk profile may deteriorate beyond our assumptions for the
current rating because of its weaker-than-expected performance during the first
half of 2012 and tepid recovery prospects for the remainder of the year.


Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows the announcement of GOL's results for the 
second quarter of 2012 and its revised performance guidance for the whole 
year. While domestic demand is still growing, the passenger air transportation 
industry in Brazil suffers from overcapacity and a significant increase in 
operating costs due to higher fuel and lease costs. These factors have hurt 
GOL's profitability and cash generation further in the second quarter of 2012, 
weakening its credit metrics. Despite efforts to reduce its fleet and cancel 
unprofitable routes, the currency depreciation on both fuel and aircraft lease 
costs have eroded the company's operating profitability and cash flows. We 
believe these effects may be longer lasting than we expected, as the 
competition and weaker-than-expected demand growth restrict GOL's ability to 
raise air fares and improve yields. Although we acknowledge that GOL's 
second-quarter performance is seasonally the weakest for any given year and 
its results tend to improve for the remainder of the year, the company has 
also revised its market guidance for 2012 and now expects EBIT margin to be 
negative for the year. GOL previously expected this metric to be in the 4%-7% 
range. 

We believe GOL's liquidity, which remains adequate with cash reserves of R$1.8 
billion as of June 2012 (net of restricted cash) and low debt maturities in 
the next few quarters, will allow it to withstand depressed margins and 
negative cash flows for the next few quarters. However, we are concerned that 
operating losses may linger in 2013 amid intense competition--in particular, 
if domestic economic activity slows down further--and high fuel costs. GOL's 
efforts to streamline operations may not be enough to reverse cash flow trends 
in the next year, resulting in a more permanent, highly-leveraged financial 
profile. We assume GOL will obtain waivers for covenant breaches in 2012, but 
they will be a concern in 2013. 

CreditWatch
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement after completing our projections 
for GOL's performance 2012 and beyond, with a particular focus on possible 
scenarios for 2013. We could downgrade the company by one or two notches if we 
conclude that it will not be able to reverse its losses and improve cash flows 
in 2013, including total debt to EBITDA to 4x-5x or funds from operations to 
debt to more than 12% in the next 18-24 months.


Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Watch Neg/--    B+/Negative/--
 Brazilian Rating Scale                 brBBB/Watch Neg/-- brBBB/Negative/--

Gol Finance Inc.
 Senior Unsecured                       B/Watch Neg        B



