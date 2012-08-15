TEXT-S&P transfers 3 Aurora servicer rankings to Nationstar

Aug 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today transferred its existing ABOVE AVERAGE residential loan servicer and master servicer rankings, as well as AVERAGE special servicer ranking on Aurora Loan Servicing LLC to Nationstar Mortgage LLC (Nationstar). The outlook for these rankings is stable. We withdrew all our rankings on Aurora. We are maintaining Nationstar's existing ABOVE AVERAGE subprime loan servicing ranking. The outlook for the subprime ranking is positive, reflecting our current outlook on Nationstar. We consider Nationstar's financial position as Sufficient. Nationstar purchased Aurora's servicing business earlier this year, and subsequently transferred the servicing to Nationstar. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Standard & Poor's Is Monitoring Nationstar Mortgage LLC's Acquisition Of Aurora Bank FSB Servicing Subsidiary, March 9, 2012 -- Servicer Evaluation: Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Jan. 23, 2012 -- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, April 16, 2009 -- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., Sept. 21, 2004 -- Select Servicer List