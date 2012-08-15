版本:
TEXT-S&P transfers 3 Aurora servicer rankings to Nationstar

Aug 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today transferred its existing
ABOVE AVERAGE residential loan servicer and master servicer rankings, as well as
AVERAGE special servicer ranking on Aurora Loan Servicing LLC to Nationstar
Mortgage LLC (Nationstar). The outlook for these rankings is stable. 

We withdrew all our rankings on Aurora. We are maintaining Nationstar's 
existing ABOVE AVERAGE subprime loan servicing ranking. The outlook for the 
subprime ranking is positive, reflecting our current outlook on Nationstar. We 
consider Nationstar's financial position as Sufficient. 

Nationstar purchased Aurora's servicing business earlier this year, and 
subsequently transferred the servicing to Nationstar.
 
 
