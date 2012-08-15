版本:
中国
2012年 8月 16日

KINETICCONCEPTS/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 15 Kinetic Concepts Inc: * Moodys: kci sale of bed business modestly positive * Rpt-moodys: kci sale of bed business modestly positive

