TEXT-S&P assigns Heckmann Corp preliminary 'B+' rating

-- U.S. environmental services company Heckmann Corp. plans to
issue $250 million of senior unsecured notes and $75 million in equity to help
finance an acquisition, repay existing secured debt, and for general corporate
purposes.
-- We are assigning our preliminary 'B+' corporate credit rating to
Heckmann and preliminary 'B-' issue-level and '6' recovery ratings to the
company's proposed notes.
-- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation of increasing
sales and profitability in a growing market, offset by negative cash flow due
to high discretionary capital expenditures.
Rating Action
On March 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary
'B+' corporate credit rating to Coraopolis, Pa.-based Heckmann Corp. The
outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'B-' issue-level and '6'
recovery ratings to the company's proposed $250 million senior unsecured
notes. The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectation for a negligible (0%
to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. We have
assigned our ratings based on preliminary terms and conditions.
The company intends to use the note proceeds, along with $75 million from an
equity issuance, $17.5 million of equity held in escrow, and $63 million of
existing cash to acquire Scottsdale, Ariz.-based oil recycler Thermo Fluids
Inc. (TFI; unrated), a provider of used oil recycling services in the Western
U.S. The company will also use the proceeds to repay its existing secured
credit facilities, to pay for transaction fees and expenses, and for general
corporate purposes.
Rationale
The preliminary ratings on Heckmann reflect the company's "weak" business risk
profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile. Heckmann transports and
disposes of water used in the hydraulic fracturing (fracking) process of oil
and gas exploration in shale regions. Pro forma for the TFI acquisition, we
expect the company's traditional water-related businesses (Heckmann Water
Resources, or HWR) to account for 58% of revenues and the acquired oil-related
businesses to account for 42%. The company's operations are subject to the
supplies and pricing of oil and gas, since adverse commodity price movements
may impact the future development and growth rates of shale fracking. The
company has grown significantly during the past three years, increasing sales
from less than $4 million in 2009 to $157 million in 2011. We expect sales to
hit $380 million in 2012. Heckmann was founded in 2007 to make investments in
various businesses. Despite favorable credit measures at the outset, we expect
the company to continue to make tuck-in acquisitions from time to time, many
of which may require debt financing.
The company is acquiring TFI for approximately $245 million. We expect that
$227.5 million of the purchase price will come in the form of cash
consideration and $17.5 million as equity issued to the former owners of TFI,
which include equity sponsor CIVC Partners.
TFI is one of the larger oil recyclers in the U.S., with services in 18
states, predominantly in the Western U.S., and over 40% of revenues split
evenly between the Mountain and South Central states. The company collects
used motor oil which it recycles and reprocesses into reprocessed fuel oil.
Heckmann expects TFI to generate $105 million to $115 million in revenue from
April through December 2012. We do not expect significant synergies from the
transaction, since TFI's 290 trucks are specialized and are not likely to be
able to be used in Heckmann's core business of frack water transport and
disposal. We also believe the acquisition increases the company's exposure to
oil price movements. However, despite the lack of synergies and TFI's exposure
to oil price movements, we believe the acquisition also increases Heckmann's
service diversity and revenue stability; its operating results could benefit
from the TFI acquisition if oil prices remain high while natural gas prices
remain low. We also believe that the business mix will benefit from the
steadier, slower growth of its oil recycling business compared than its frack
water transport and disposal segment, which lacks a proven track record. Yet,
despite relatively slower growth, TFI's profitability is very good, with
EBITDA margins of 27% in 2011.
We believe Heckmann's traditional HWR business benefits from a good market
position, because the company has a large asset base in the specialized field
of frack water disposal, with more than 635 trucks in service and more than
1,100 frack tanks that are available for its customers to lease. A key feature
highlighting the company's competitive position is its underground pipelines
around Haynesville, La., one of which is a PVC pipeline spanning 40 miles to
provide fresh water used in the fracking process and another is a fiberglass
pipeline that stretches for 50 miles to dispose of the produced water into its
network of 21 salt water disposal (SWD) wells in the region. The company also
has five SWD wells near Eagle Ford, Texas, and two SWD wells around the
Tuscaloosa Marine Shale area in Louisiana and Mississippi, with a handful of
SWD permits in other regions.
The company's main operating regions are in the Marcellus/Utica region in
Western Pennsylvania and Northeast Ohio and the Haynesville area in East Texas
and Louisiana. The company also has operations in other shale plays including
Eagle Ford, Tuscaloosa, and the Permian basin and Barnett regions in Texas.
With persistently low natural gas prices, profitability in the dry gas
Haynesville region declined and the company mobilized resources away from that
area in fourth-quarter 2011 and continued to move into more-profitable oil-
and wet gas-producing regions in Eagle Ford and Marcellus. Despite incurring
$4 million of charges in connection with this redeployment, profitability
remains good, with EBITDA margins of 18% for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011.
Our 2012 performance expectations for Heckmann include:
-- Sales growth of 142%, reflecting its proposed acquisition of TFI., the
full-year effect of acquisitions made in 2011 and 2012, as well as organic
growth arising from relocation and expansion into faster growing liquids and
oil rich shale regions, partially offset by contraction in the lower-growth
dry gas Haynesville region;
-- Consolidated EBITDA margins of 25%, largely on the factors listed
above; and
-- Adjusted EBITDA of $96 million--within the company's stated guidance
of $95 million to $105 million.
We characterize Heckmann's financial risk profile as "aggressive". Despite its
public ownership, Heckmann is still a relatively new and growing company
without an established track record of prudent financial policies. Because the
fracking industry is in a high-growth stage, the company has had to fund large
capital expenditures in order to build the infrastructure necessary to
capitalize on this trend. We still anticipate high capital expenditures during
the next year, though we note that these expenditures are largely
discretionary as opposed to mandatory, and should ease over time. In addition,
we expect the company to engage in tuck-in acquisitions from time to time,
which could involve additional borrowings. However, the ratings are based on
the expectation that the company will successfully execute the equity offering
to help fund the TFI acquisition, which we expect will keep credit measures
appropriate for the rating.
For the current rating, we expect funds from operations (FFO) to debt of
roughly 20%. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the pro forma amount (excluding the
full-year impact of acquisitions) was 16%; however, when incorporating the
full-year effect of Heckmann's acquisitions in 2011 and 2012, along with the
combined company's organic growth prospects, we expect this figure to increase
to the target expected for the rating. Heckmann does not have any
environmental liabilities, and indicates that the produced water it transports
and disposes of is exempt from the U.S. Clean Water Act. Heckmann owns and
operates 25 salt water disposal wells, which are not required to be capped. As
such, the company carries no asset retirement obligations on its financial
statements.
Liquidity
We view Heckmann's liquidity as "adequate". Pro forma for the transactions, we
expect the company to have sufficient availability under the proposed unrated
$150 million revolving credit facility due 2017, because we expect no
borrowings under the facility at first. The facility includes a $10 million
sublimit for letters of credit. Proposed financial covenants at the outset
include a minimum interest coverage ratio of 2.75x, a maximum senior leverage
ratio of 2.50x, and a maximum total leverage ratio of 4.50x. The total
leverage ratio is applicable until the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2012. Based on
our scenario forecasts, we expect the company to be able to maintain
sufficient headroom over the next year.
Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following assumptions and
observations:
-- We anticipate $15 million to $20 million of revolver usage for working
capital needs, with most of the usage occurring in the summer due to
seasonality in the water transportation and oil recycling businesses;
-- High capital expenditures of more than $90 million in 2012, roughly
80% for capital spending and about 20% for maintenance;
-- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by 1.2x over the next 12
months;
-- We expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 20% drop in
EBITDA; and
-- Debt maturities are benign, with the earliest meaningful maturity in
2017.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Heckmann, to be
published later on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that hydraulic fracturing activity
will remain favorable to support solid sales and profitability over the next
couple of years, while reductions in discretionary capital spending will
improve the company's free cash flow generation. Our base case assumes that,
over the next year, Heckmann will be able to maintain adjusted EBITDA margins
of around 25%, with FFO to debt of 25% as well.
We could lower the ratings if downside risks to our forecast were to
materialize, such as insufficient proceeds from the pending equity offering,
greater-than-expected debt incurrence to fund the TFI acquisition, unfavorable
economic trends that reduce the profitability of hydraulic fracturing,
environmental-related regulations that curtail drilling activity and
investment, a disruption in water pipelines, other operating problems that
could constrain liquidity, or significant debt incurrence to fund a
shareholder distribution. Based on our scenario forecasts, we could take a
negative rating action if the company's sales growth in 2012 were to fail to
meet expectations and its EBITDA margins decreased to 21%. If this were to
happen, Heckmann's FFO to total adjusted debt would likely fall to the 15%
area.
We could raise the ratings modestly within the next 12 months if the company
establishes and maintains a track record of reliable operating performance and
its business prospects remain robust. While the hydraulic fracturing industry
appears to be strong at present, changes in oil and gas prices could affect
profitability in certain regions, forcing some service providers to incur
unexpected costs as they move manpower and equipment to other regions. Another
important factor in our consideration of a higher rating is whether Heckmann
maintains adequate liquidity levels despite high capital spending and seasonal
working capital-related borrowings.
