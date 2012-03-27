版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 28日 星期三 03:23 BJT

TEXT-S&P assigns Chevron Corp 'A-1+' commercial paper rating

March 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has
assigned its 'A-1+' short-term commercial paper (CP) rating to San Ramon,
Calif.-based Chevron Corp.'s $12 billion 4(2) CP program. 	
	
The long-term corporate credit rating on Chevron is 'AA' and the rating 	
outlook is stable. The rating and outlook reflect the company's standing as 	
one of the world's five largest publicly traded, vertically integrated oil and 	
gas corporations. Moreover, the ratings on Chevron take into account the 	
company's massive and geographically diverse upstream operations, meaningful 	
downstream and chemicals operations, and conservative financial policies. The 	
industry's high capital intensity and volatility, and the political risk 	
associated with the company's large upstream projects, the majority of which 	
are in countries outside the Organization for Economic Cooperation and 	
Development (OECD), temper company strengths. (For the latest complete 	
corporate credit rating rationale, see our research update on Chevron, 	
published Nov. 3, 2011, on RatingsDirect).	
 	
RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA	
     -- Full Analysis: Chevron Corp., Nov. 3, 2011	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008	
 	
RATING LIST	
	
Chevron Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                AA/Stable/A-1+	
	
NEW RATING	
	
Chevron Corp.	
 $12 bil 4(2) CP program                A-1+	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐