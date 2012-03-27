TEXT-S&P assigns Chevron Corp 'A-1+' commercial paper rating

March 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'A-1+' short-term commercial paper (CP) rating to San Ramon, Calif.-based Chevron Corp.'s $12 billion 4(2) CP program. The long-term corporate credit rating on Chevron is 'AA' and the rating outlook is stable. The rating and outlook reflect the company's standing as one of the world's five largest publicly traded, vertically integrated oil and gas corporations. Moreover, the ratings on Chevron take into account the company's massive and geographically diverse upstream operations, meaningful downstream and chemicals operations, and conservative financial policies. The industry's high capital intensity and volatility, and the political risk associated with the company's large upstream projects, the majority of which are in countries outside the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), temper company strengths. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see our research update on Chevron, published Nov. 3, 2011, on RatingsDirect). RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA -- Full Analysis: Chevron Corp., Nov. 3, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATING LIST Chevron Corp. Corporate Credit Rating AA/Stable/A-1+ NEW RATING Chevron Corp. $12 bil 4(2) CP program A-1+ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.