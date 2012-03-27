TEXT-S&P raises Smithfield Foods to 'BB"

Overview
-- We believe Smithfield Foods Inc.'s business risk profile has
improved,
and lower debt levels have resulted in sustained improvement in credit
measures.
-- We are raising the ratings on Smithfield, including the corporate
credit rating to 'BB' from 'BB-'.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our opinion that Smithfield can
sustain its improved credit measures, despite the possibility of a moderate
decline in operating performance beyond fiscal 2012.
Rating Action
On March 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Smithfield Foods Inc. to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The outlook is
stable.
We also raised the issue-level ratings on the company's senior secured debt to
'BBB-' from 'BB+' (two notches above the corporate credit rating), with an
unchanged recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation for very high
(90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. In addition, we raised
the issue-level ratings on the company's senior unsecured debt to 'BB' from
'BB-' (the same as the corporate credit rating), with an unchanged recovery
rating of '3' indicating our expectations for meaningful recovery (50%-70%) in
the event of a payment default. While the estimated recovery value for the
unsecured notes is in the 70%-90% range, we cap the recovery rating at '3',
according to our criteria on unsecured debt of issuers in the 'BB' category
(see the criteria research report "Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On
Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt," published on Aug. 10,
2009). Smithfield Foods had about $2 billion in reported debt outstanding as
of Jan. 31, 2012.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects our opinion that Smithfield's business risk profile has
improved, in part because of better industry fundamentals but also because we
believe the company has adopted a more prudent approach to managing earnings
volatility, including reducing its exposure to volatile agricultural commodity
costs like corn. Although we do not believe the company has eliminated the
commodity price risk inherent in its businesses (particularly the volatility
inherent in hog production), we believe the company's reduced debt levels and
adequate liquidity position should help minimize credit measure deterioration
during weaker earnings cycles.
We currently believe the company will sustain annual EBITDA levels of close to
$1 billion and a debt to EBITDA ratio below 2.5x in fiscal 2012 and 2013.
However, we believe these levels could decline meaningfully during any given
year--reflecting the high degree of earnings volatility inherent in
Smithfield's hog production operations--yet still result in credit measures
that support the ratings. We believe Smithfield could sustain debt leverage
close to 3x and a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of more
than 25%, while maintaining adequate liquidity, even if earnings were to
decrease by more than 30% year-over-year.
The ratings on Smithfield Foods reflect our assessment of the company's "fair"
business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile. Key credit
factors considered in evaluating Smithfield's business risk profile include
our belief that the company's reduced exposure to corn input costs and focus
on its core business will allow it to better manage future price and raw
material cost volatility. We also believe the company will maintain its
leading market positions in refrigerated and processed pork offerings given
its global operating footprint, and think good export markets will enable the
company to expand its geographic reach, given the favorable long-term global
demand outlook for pork-based products.
The company's significant financial risk profile reflects its improved credit
measures following its debt prepayments in fiscal 2012, and management's
moderate financial policies, which include maintaining a maximum net
debt-to-EBITDA target of about 3x (excluding acquisitions), and share
repurchases to be funded with internally generated cash flow.
Year-to-date earnings have declined from the past year's record profit levels,
primarily because of higher raw material costs in the company's pork segment.
We estimate that adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended Jan. 31, 2012,
declined by about 11.4% year-over-year to $792 million. Although we anticipate
margin pressure to continue for the remainder of fiscal 2012 and into 2013, we
believe the company's hog production segment will remain profitable. This,
together with continued strong export demand, should offset margin pressure
and allow the company to generate adjusted EBITDA of close to $1 billion in
fiscal 2012 and 2013. Our 2013 EBITDA projections include the following
assumptions:
-- Relatively stable year-over-year packaged meat operating margins of
about 6%;
-- A margin decline to closer to 4% in the company's fresh pork business;
and
-- Stable year-over-year hog production profitability given current lean
hog futures prices and our assumption the feed cost inflation will abate in
fiscal 2013.
Based on our 2013 EBITDA projections, we believe Smithfield will maintain a
debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 2.5x in 2013 and an FFO-to-total debt ratio close
to 30%. These ratios are generally flat compared with levels for the 12 months
ended Jan. 31, 2011, and are somewhat better than or closer to the stronger
end of the range for the indicative ratios for a significant financial risk
profile, which includes leverage of 3x-4x and FFO to debt of 20%-30%.
Liquidity
We believe Smithfield has adequate liquidity to meet its needs over the next
year. Our view of liquidity incorporates the following expectations:
-- We expect the ratio of liquidity sources (including cash,
discretionary cash flow, and revolving credit availability) to uses will
exceed 1.2x over the next year.
-- We expect liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if
EBITDA were to decline by 50% or more.
-- We believe compliance with financial maintenance covenants likely
would survive a 15% drop in EBITDA on the company's revolving credit facility
agreement.
-- In our assessment, the company has sound relationships with banks and
a satisfactory standing in the credit markets.
Although the above factors may have resulted in our viewing liquidity as
strong, given the volatility that we have seen in the past two years in the
protein segment we do not believe the company would likely absorb, without
refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events. Moreover, the company has
significant maturities of more than $500 million beginning in fiscal 2014,
which if not refinanced could compromise our assessment of the company's
liquidity.
Cash sources include about $1 billion of available borrowing-based capacity
under Smithfield's $925 million five-year revolving credit facility and $275
million three-year accounts receivable facility, and FFO of more than $500
million. Our expected cash uses include about $250 million in capital
spending, additional working capital requirements, and our assumption that the
company would repurchase the approximately $140 million remaining under its
current share repurchase program with discretionary cash flows.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Smithfield to
be published following the release of this report.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Smithfield's improved operating
performance and credit measures will likely be sustained and that free cash
flow will remain positive. This includes our estimate that debt to EBITDA will
remain below 2.5x and that FFO to debt will approach 30%. We would consider
lowering the ratings if the company's earnings were to deteriorate, resulting
in debt to EBITDA increasing to 3.5x or more on a sustained basis and FFO to
total debt at or below 20%. We believe this could occur if the company's key
packaged meats segments suffered an operating margin decline of more than 300
basis points because it is unable to pass through higher prices, while hog
production losses returned because of lower-than-expected hog prices in fiscal
2013. We do not believe a higher rating is likely over the outlook period
given the inherently volatile nature of Smithfield's earnings, and would not
consider it unless Smithfield were able to significantly improve and sustain
its credit measures and reduce its earning volatility.
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
Smithfield Foods Inc.
Corporate credit rating BB/Stable/-- BB-/Stable/--
Senior secured BBB- BB+
Recovery rating 1 1
Senior unsecured BB BB-
Recovery rating 3 3