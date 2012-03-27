TEXT-S&P raises Smithfield Foods to 'BB"

Overview -- We believe Smithfield Foods Inc.'s business risk profile has improved, and lower debt levels have resulted in sustained improvement in credit measures. -- We are raising the ratings on Smithfield, including the corporate credit rating to 'BB' from 'BB-'. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our opinion that Smithfield can sustain its improved credit measures, despite the possibility of a moderate decline in operating performance beyond fiscal 2012. Rating Action On March 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Smithfield Foods Inc. to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The outlook is stable. We also raised the issue-level ratings on the company's senior secured debt to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' (two notches above the corporate credit rating), with an unchanged recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation for very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. In addition, we raised the issue-level ratings on the company's senior unsecured debt to 'BB' from 'BB-' (the same as the corporate credit rating), with an unchanged recovery rating of '3' indicating our expectations for meaningful recovery (50%-70%) in the event of a payment default. While the estimated recovery value for the unsecured notes is in the 70%-90% range, we cap the recovery rating at '3', according to our criteria on unsecured debt of issuers in the 'BB' category (see the criteria research report "Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt," published on Aug. 10, 2009). Smithfield Foods had about $2 billion in reported debt outstanding as of Jan. 31, 2012. Rationale The upgrade reflects our opinion that Smithfield's business risk profile has improved, in part because of better industry fundamentals but also because we believe the company has adopted a more prudent approach to managing earnings volatility, including reducing its exposure to volatile agricultural commodity costs like corn. Although we do not believe the company has eliminated the commodity price risk inherent in its businesses (particularly the volatility inherent in hog production), we believe the company's reduced debt levels and adequate liquidity position should help minimize credit measure deterioration during weaker earnings cycles. We currently believe the company will sustain annual EBITDA levels of close to $1 billion and a debt to EBITDA ratio below 2.5x in fiscal 2012 and 2013. However, we believe these levels could decline meaningfully during any given year--reflecting the high degree of earnings volatility inherent in Smithfield's hog production operations--yet still result in credit measures that support the ratings. We believe Smithfield could sustain debt leverage close to 3x and a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of more than 25%, while maintaining adequate liquidity, even if earnings were to decrease by more than 30% year-over-year. The ratings on Smithfield Foods reflect our assessment of the company's "fair" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile. Key credit factors considered in evaluating Smithfield's business risk profile include our belief that the company's reduced exposure to corn input costs and focus on its core business will allow it to better manage future price and raw material cost volatility. We also believe the company will maintain its leading market positions in refrigerated and processed pork offerings given its global operating footprint, and think good export markets will enable the company to expand its geographic reach, given the favorable long-term global demand outlook for pork-based products. The company's significant financial risk profile reflects its improved credit measures following its debt prepayments in fiscal 2012, and management's moderate financial policies, which include maintaining a maximum net debt-to-EBITDA target of about 3x (excluding acquisitions), and share repurchases to be funded with internally generated cash flow. Year-to-date earnings have declined from the past year's record profit levels, primarily because of higher raw material costs in the company's pork segment. We estimate that adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended Jan. 31, 2012, declined by about 11.4% year-over-year to $792 million. Although we anticipate margin pressure to continue for the remainder of fiscal 2012 and into 2013, we believe the company's hog production segment will remain profitable. This, together with continued strong export demand, should offset margin pressure and allow the company to generate adjusted EBITDA of close to $1 billion in fiscal 2012 and 2013. Our 2013 EBITDA projections include the following assumptions: -- Relatively stable year-over-year packaged meat operating margins of about 6%; -- A margin decline to closer to 4% in the company's fresh pork business; and -- Stable year-over-year hog production profitability given current lean hog futures prices and our assumption the feed cost inflation will abate in fiscal 2013. Based on our 2013 EBITDA projections, we believe Smithfield will maintain a debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 2.5x in 2013 and an FFO-to-total debt ratio close to 30%. These ratios are generally flat compared with levels for the 12 months ended Jan. 31, 2011, and are somewhat better than or closer to the stronger end of the range for the indicative ratios for a significant financial risk profile, which includes leverage of 3x-4x and FFO to debt of 20%-30%. Liquidity We believe Smithfield has adequate liquidity to meet its needs over the next year. Our view of liquidity incorporates the following expectations: -- We expect the ratio of liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow, and revolving credit availability) to uses will exceed 1.2x over the next year. -- We expect liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 50% or more. -- We believe compliance with financial maintenance covenants likely would survive a 15% drop in EBITDA on the company's revolving credit facility agreement. -- In our assessment, the company has sound relationships with banks and a satisfactory standing in the credit markets. Although the above factors may have resulted in our viewing liquidity as strong, given the volatility that we have seen in the past two years in the protein segment we do not believe the company would likely absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events. Moreover, the company has significant maturities of more than $500 million beginning in fiscal 2014, which if not refinanced could compromise our assessment of the company's liquidity. Cash sources include about $1 billion of available borrowing-based capacity under Smithfield's $925 million five-year revolving credit facility and $275 million three-year accounts receivable facility, and FFO of more than $500 million. Our expected cash uses include about $250 million in capital spending, additional working capital requirements, and our assumption that the company would repurchase the approximately $140 million remaining under its current share repurchase program with discretionary cash flows. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Smithfield to be published following the release of this report. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Smithfield's improved operating performance and credit measures will likely be sustained and that free cash flow will remain positive. This includes our estimate that debt to EBITDA will remain below 2.5x and that FFO to debt will approach 30%. We would consider lowering the ratings if the company's earnings were to deteriorate, resulting in debt to EBITDA increasing to 3.5x or more on a sustained basis and FFO to total debt at or below 20%. We believe this could occur if the company's key packaged meats segments suffered an operating margin decline of more than 300 basis points because it is unable to pass through higher prices, while hog production losses returned because of lower-than-expected hog prices in fiscal 2013. We do not believe a higher rating is likely over the outlook period given the inherently volatile nature of Smithfield's earnings, and would not consider it unless Smithfield were able to significantly improve and sustain its credit measures and reduce its earning volatility. Ratings List Upgraded To From Smithfield Foods Inc. Corporate credit rating BB/Stable/-- BB-/Stable/-- Senior secured BBB- BB+ Recovery rating 1 1 Senior unsecured BB BB- Recovery rating 3 3