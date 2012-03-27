TEXT-Fitch cuts 9 classes of MSCI 2005-HQ6

March 27 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded nine classes and affirmed 14 classes of Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust series 2005-HQ6, commercial mortgage pass-through certificates due to increased loss expectations on the specially serviced loans and further deterioration of loan performance. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. Fitch modeled losses of 9.3% of the remaining pool; expected losses on the original pool balance total 9.6%, including losses already incurred. The pool has experienced $52 million (1.9% of the original pool balance) in realized losses to date. Fitch has designated 72 loans (49.3%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes 12 specially serviced assets (7.4%). The negative Rating Outlooks reflect the high level of Fitch Loans of Concern. In addition, two of the top 10 loans have upcoming August 2012 maturity dates after failing to refinance at their original maturity dates in 2010. As of the March 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been reduced by 17.1% to $2.28 billion from $2.75 billion at issuance. Per the servicer reporting, seven loans (3.9% of the pool) have defeased since issuance. Interest shortfalls are currently affecting classes K through S. The largest contributor to expected losses is the real-estate owned (REO) Oviedo Marketplace loan (2.1% of the pool), which is secured by 435,000 square feet (sf) of a 953,000 square foot regional mall located in Oviedo, FL, approximately 15 miles northeast of Orlando. The loan was transferred to special servicing in April 2009 when the loan's original sponsor, General Growth Properties, included the property in its bankruptcy filing. The largest contributors to modeled losses of loans not in special servicing are the Lincoln Square Retail loan (13.1% of the pool), 1500 Broadway (12.6%) and a loan secured by an industrial property located in Mesquite, TX (1%). Lincoln Square Retail consists of over 500,000 sf of retail located in Manhattan's Lincoln Center. In 2011, retailer Century 21 moved into the previous Barnes & Noble space. 1500 Broadway is secured by a 33-story office building located in the Times Square submarket of Midtown Manhattan and occupancy remains below 80%. The Mesquite, TX industrial property is 100% vacant as of year-end (YE) 2011. Fitch downgrades the following classes and assigns or revises Recovery Estimates (REs) as indicated: --$175.6 million class A-J to 'Asf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$24.1 million class B to 'BBBsf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook Negative; --$34.4 million class C to 'BBB-sf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Negative; --$27.5 million class D to 'BBsf' from 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Negative; --$24.1 million class E to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative; --$27.5 million class F to 'CCCsf' from 'BBsf'; RE 45%; --$27.5 million class G to 'CCCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE 0%; --$34.4 million class H to 'CCCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE 0%; --$10.3 million class L to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%. Fitch affirms the following classes as indicated: --$174.2 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$181 million class A-2A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$42.1 million class A-2B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$71.4 million class A-AB at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$103 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$1.1 billion class A-4A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$151.5 million class A-4B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$31 million class J at 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$41.3 million class K at 'CCsf'; RE 0%; --$10.3 million class M at 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$17.2 million class N at 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$3.4 million class O at 'Csf'; RE 0%. The $9.9 million class P and the fully depleted class Q both remain at 'Dsf', RE 0% as both classes have experienced realized losses. The class A-1 certificates have paid in full. Fitch does not rate the class S certificates. Fitch previously withdrew the ratings on the interest-only class X-1 and X-2 certificates. Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS transactions is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions