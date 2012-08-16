TEXT-S&P rates Protective Life Corp notes 'BBB'

Aug 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB' subordinated debt rating to Protective Life Corp.'s issuance of $150 million of notes due in 2042. Protective will use the proceeds to redeem its callable hybrid capital securities due 2066. Because this issuance is simply a replacement of outstanding hybrid securities at more favorable terms, we still view the notes maturing in 2032, which will not be called, as hybrid securities and give them intermediate equity content treatment. These notes are rated two notches below our issuer credit rating on Protective, reflecting one notch for optional deferral and one notch for subordination to senior indebtedness, consistent with our hybrid ratings criteria. We will treat the notes as intermediate-equity content hybrids in our analysis because the notes allow optional deferral for up to five years, are subordinate to Protective's senior indebtedness, and have 30 years remaining to maturity. Consistent with our criteria, the notes will be treated as minimal equity-content hybrids when they have fewer than 20 years remaining until maturity, and will be treated as debt in our analysis at that time. On a pro-forma basis we expect fixed-charge coverage to be more than 8x (above expectations at the current rating level) and for management to lower leverage to about 30% following the implementation of ASU No. 2010-26, which provided more restrictive guidelines when deferring acquisition costs. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 RATINGS LIST Protective Life Corp. Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Stable/-- New Rating Subordinated Debt $150 Mil. Notes Due 2042 BBB