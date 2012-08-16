TEXT-S&P assigns 'BBB-' rating to UBS AG's Stamford branch notes

Aug 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BBB-' long-term debt rating to the $2 billion 5% trigger subordinated notes due 2022 issued by UBS AG (UBS; A/Stable/A-1) through its Stamford, Connecticut branch. The notes are UBS' second issuance of contingent capital instruments, and follow its February 2012 issuance of $2 billion 5% trigger subordinated notes due 2022 through its Jersey branch. Those notes contained substantially the same key features as the new issue, and were similarly assigned a rating of 'BBB-'. We assign ratings to these notes in accordance with our criteria for hybrid capital instruments (see "Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions," published Nov. 1, 2012). The 'BBB-' rating reflects our assessment of UBS' stand-alone credit profile of 'bbb+' and our view that the notes: -- Are subordinated, for which we deduct one notch; and -- Are a gone concern or "non-viability contingent capital" instrument, as our criteria define the term, for which we deduct a further notch. In this regard, we note in particular that the notes contain a 5% common equity tier 1 ratio trigger for loss absorption. We consider this to be a level of capital where market confidence in the issuer would have already weakened significantly. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Outlook On UBS AG And Certain Subsidiaries Revised To Stable On Bolstered Capitalization; 'A/A-1' Ratings Affirmed, Aug. 16, 2012 -- UBS AG, Feb. 22, 2012 -- Credit FAQ: Applying The Bank Hybrid Capital Criteria To Specific Instruments, Dec. 20, 2011 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.