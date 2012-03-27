版本:
TEXT-S&P cuts Empresa Distribuidora global scale ratings

March 27 - Overview	
     -- In 2011, Argentina-based electricity distributor EDENOR recorded a 	
significant decrease in its operating and net results. Its liquidity and 	
refinancing risk deteriorated more than we had expected. 	
     -- Standard & Poor's is lowering its global scale ratings on EDENOR to 	
'CCC+' from 'B-'. 	
     -- The negative outlook reflects deterioration in the company's cash flow 	
generation as a result of cost increases amid tariff freezes.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered the global scale 	
ratings on Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (EDENOR)
to 	
'CCC+' from 'B-', including the corporate credit rating. The outlook is 	
negative.	
	
Rationale	
The rating action follows EDENOR's very weak performance in 2011 and our 	
expectation that its credit metrics will continue to worsen during 2012. In 	
addition, if delays in obtaining tariff increases continue, while operating 	
costs increase, we believe that EDENOR would face cash constraints in the 	
short term. 	
	
At the same time, EDENOR has decided to discontinue its investment in Empresa 	
Distribuidora Electrica Regional (EMDERSA; not rated) and is taking the 	
necessary steps to sell the subsidiaries. In this context, Edenor recently 	
sold its controlling interest in Empresa Distribuidora San Luis S.A. (EDESAL; 	
not rated) for $27 million and has announced its agreement to sell EMDERSA 	
Generacion Salta (EGGSA; not rated) and an option to sell its stake in Empresa 	
Distribuidora de Electricidad La Rioja (EDELAR; not rated) to local groups for 	
a total aggregate amount of about $31 million and the commitment to settle or 	
acquire the financial credit that EDENOR granted to the subsidiaries. The 	
transactions are subject to the successful spin-off of several assets, the 	
creation of new holding companies, and the exercise of the option to sell 	
EDELAR. 	
	
The sale of these subsidiaries would likely further deteriorate EDENOR's 	
consolidated ratios, given that the subsidiaries have shown a much healthier 	
financial performance than EDENOR.	
	
Our ratings on EDENOR reflect Argentina's high political and regulatory risk, 	
the company's exposure to foreign-exchange risk (because it generates cash in 	
Argentine pesos, while its debt is dollar-denominated), the somewhat-high 	
capital expenditure that it will need in order to meet increased demand amid 	
nonautomatic tariff increases, and its weak liquidity position. The ratings 	
also incorporate EDENOR's solid competitive position, stemming from both its 	
exclusive concession to distribute electricity in north and northwest greater 	
Buenos Aires and its favorable debt maturity profile.	
	
In 2011, EDENOR's consolidated EBITDA generation decreased to US$68 million 	
(representing a margin of 8%) from US$71 million (a margin of 13%) posted in 	
2010. At the same time, EDENOR's adjusted debt increased to $347 million as of 	
December 2011, after the issuance of $70 million in bonds due 2022 and the 	
incorporation of new debt from the acquired subsidiaries. A consistently 	
decreasing consolidated EBITDA, coupled with increased debt, have hurt its 	
main credit metrics. In 2011, funds from operations (FFO) interest coverage, 	
FFO to debt and debt to EBITDA amounted 0.2x, 12.2%, and 5.1x, respectively, 	
compared with 1x, 8%, and 4x reported in 2010.	
	
In 2012, following the deconsolidation of Emdersa, and assuming no tariff 	
increases, approximately 15% growth in operating costs, and an average 	
exchange rate of $4.80, we anticipate negative consolidated EBITDA and FFO. 	
Given the fact that the measures to reverse the negative trend mainly depend 	
on the occurrence of certain events that are beyond EDENOR's control, such as 	
the electricity rate increases, we believe that there is a significant degree 	
of uncertainty concerning EDENOR's ability to comply with its obligations 	
during the next 12 months. However, in our opinion, we believe that its 	
ultimate parent, Pampa Energia S.A. (Pampa, not rated) would have some 	
incentives to support EDENOR in the short term. However, in absence of a 	
rebalancing of the economics of the concession, those incentives will continue 	
to erode. 	
	
EDENOR is Argentina's largest electricity distribution company by customers, 	
with about 3 million customers and power sales of about 25,000 gigawatt-hours 	
yearly. (Both figures include AESEBA S.A.--not rated). Since 1992, EDENOR has 	
held a 95-year contract to distribute electricity in the densely populated 	
northwest sector of the greater Buenos Aires province and the northern 	
sections of the city of Buenos Aires. Electricidad Argentina S.A. 	
(EASA--CCC/Stable/--) owns 51% of EDENOR (excluding share repurchases). Pampa 	
owns EASA.	
	
Liquidity	
We assess EDENOR's liquidity position as "weak" (as defined by our criteria), 	
based mainly on its limited cash flow generation amid nonautomatic tariff 	
adjustments. 	
	
As of December 2011, the company's cash holdings and short-term liquid 	
investments totaled $31 million, compared with short-term debt of $14 million. 	
If the conditions currently prevailing remain unchanged, we believe that the 	
company's financial situation will continue to deteriorate, leading to 	
negative free operating cash flow during the next 12 months. Proceeds from the 	
Programa de Uso Racional de la Energia Electrica (PUREE)--at about $80 million 	
annually-would not be sufficient to cover capital expenditures of about $100 	
million. At the same time, the company has to pay interest of about $30 	
million annually. In addition, we believe that EDENOR's financial flexibility 	
is tight because the company would not be able to reduce its capital 	
expenditures plan, which is currently near maintenance levels, significantly. 	
	
We believe EDENOR's low debt maturities until 2022, and the use of 	
plain-vanilla hedge instruments, partially mitigate its exposure to 	
foreign-currency mismatch risks. In addition, Edenor and its subsidiaries were 	
in compliance with all covenants as of Dec. 31, 2011. 	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects the continued deterioration in the company's 	
cash flow generation resulting from cost increases amid frozen tariffs. We 	
could lower the ratings by one notch if we perceive persistent deterioration 	
in EDENOR's main credit metrics or if we perceive fewer incentives than 	
expected for Pampa to support its subsidiary. We might consider revising the 	
outlook to stable if the company's cash generation strengthens as a result, 	
for example, of tariff increases or other mechanisms.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Liquidity Descriptors 	
for Global Corporate Issuers, September 2011	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009.	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008.	
	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A.	
	
 Corporate Credit Rating                CCC+/Negative/--   B-/Negative/--	
	
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC+               B-	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

