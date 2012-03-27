TEXT-S&P cuts Empresa Distribuidora global scale ratings

March 27 - Overview
-- In 2011, Argentina-based electricity distributor EDENOR recorded a
significant decrease in its operating and net results. Its liquidity and
refinancing risk deteriorated more than we had expected.
-- Standard & Poor's is lowering its global scale ratings on EDENOR to
'CCC+' from 'B-'.
-- The negative outlook reflects deterioration in the company's cash flow
generation as a result of cost increases amid tariff freezes.
Rating Action
On March 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered the global scale
ratings on Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (EDENOR)
to
'CCC+' from 'B-', including the corporate credit rating. The outlook is
negative.
Rationale
The rating action follows EDENOR's very weak performance in 2011 and our
expectation that its credit metrics will continue to worsen during 2012. In
addition, if delays in obtaining tariff increases continue, while operating
costs increase, we believe that EDENOR would face cash constraints in the
short term.
At the same time, EDENOR has decided to discontinue its investment in Empresa
Distribuidora Electrica Regional (EMDERSA; not rated) and is taking the
necessary steps to sell the subsidiaries. In this context, Edenor recently
sold its controlling interest in Empresa Distribuidora San Luis S.A. (EDESAL;
not rated) for $27 million and has announced its agreement to sell EMDERSA
Generacion Salta (EGGSA; not rated) and an option to sell its stake in Empresa
Distribuidora de Electricidad La Rioja (EDELAR; not rated) to local groups for
a total aggregate amount of about $31 million and the commitment to settle or
acquire the financial credit that EDENOR granted to the subsidiaries. The
transactions are subject to the successful spin-off of several assets, the
creation of new holding companies, and the exercise of the option to sell
EDELAR.
The sale of these subsidiaries would likely further deteriorate EDENOR's
consolidated ratios, given that the subsidiaries have shown a much healthier
financial performance than EDENOR.
Our ratings on EDENOR reflect Argentina's high political and regulatory risk,
the company's exposure to foreign-exchange risk (because it generates cash in
Argentine pesos, while its debt is dollar-denominated), the somewhat-high
capital expenditure that it will need in order to meet increased demand amid
nonautomatic tariff increases, and its weak liquidity position. The ratings
also incorporate EDENOR's solid competitive position, stemming from both its
exclusive concession to distribute electricity in north and northwest greater
Buenos Aires and its favorable debt maturity profile.
In 2011, EDENOR's consolidated EBITDA generation decreased to US$68 million
(representing a margin of 8%) from US$71 million (a margin of 13%) posted in
2010. At the same time, EDENOR's adjusted debt increased to $347 million as of
December 2011, after the issuance of $70 million in bonds due 2022 and the
incorporation of new debt from the acquired subsidiaries. A consistently
decreasing consolidated EBITDA, coupled with increased debt, have hurt its
main credit metrics. In 2011, funds from operations (FFO) interest coverage,
FFO to debt and debt to EBITDA amounted 0.2x, 12.2%, and 5.1x, respectively,
compared with 1x, 8%, and 4x reported in 2010.
In 2012, following the deconsolidation of Emdersa, and assuming no tariff
increases, approximately 15% growth in operating costs, and an average
exchange rate of $4.80, we anticipate negative consolidated EBITDA and FFO.
Given the fact that the measures to reverse the negative trend mainly depend
on the occurrence of certain events that are beyond EDENOR's control, such as
the electricity rate increases, we believe that there is a significant degree
of uncertainty concerning EDENOR's ability to comply with its obligations
during the next 12 months. However, in our opinion, we believe that its
ultimate parent, Pampa Energia S.A. (Pampa, not rated) would have some
incentives to support EDENOR in the short term. However, in absence of a
rebalancing of the economics of the concession, those incentives will continue
to erode.
EDENOR is Argentina's largest electricity distribution company by customers,
with about 3 million customers and power sales of about 25,000 gigawatt-hours
yearly. (Both figures include AESEBA S.A.--not rated). Since 1992, EDENOR has
held a 95-year contract to distribute electricity in the densely populated
northwest sector of the greater Buenos Aires province and the northern
sections of the city of Buenos Aires. Electricidad Argentina S.A.
(EASA--CCC/Stable/--) owns 51% of EDENOR (excluding share repurchases). Pampa
owns EASA.
Liquidity
We assess EDENOR's liquidity position as "weak" (as defined by our criteria),
based mainly on its limited cash flow generation amid nonautomatic tariff
adjustments.
As of December 2011, the company's cash holdings and short-term liquid
investments totaled $31 million, compared with short-term debt of $14 million.
If the conditions currently prevailing remain unchanged, we believe that the
company's financial situation will continue to deteriorate, leading to
negative free operating cash flow during the next 12 months. Proceeds from the
Programa de Uso Racional de la Energia Electrica (PUREE)--at about $80 million
annually-would not be sufficient to cover capital expenditures of about $100
million. At the same time, the company has to pay interest of about $30
million annually. In addition, we believe that EDENOR's financial flexibility
is tight because the company would not be able to reduce its capital
expenditures plan, which is currently near maintenance levels, significantly.
We believe EDENOR's low debt maturities until 2022, and the use of
plain-vanilla hedge instruments, partially mitigate its exposure to
foreign-currency mismatch risks. In addition, Edenor and its subsidiaries were
in compliance with all covenants as of Dec. 31, 2011.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the continued deterioration in the company's
cash flow generation resulting from cost increases amid frozen tariffs. We
could lower the ratings by one notch if we perceive persistent deterioration
in EDENOR's main credit metrics or if we perceive fewer incentives than
expected for Pampa to support its subsidiary. We might consider revising the
outlook to stable if the company's cash generation strengthens as a result,
for example, of tariff increases or other mechanisms.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Negative/-- B-/Negative/--
Senior Unsecured CCC+ B-
