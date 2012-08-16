版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 16日 星期四 22:50 BJT

LORILLARD/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 16 Lorillard Inc : * Moodys rates lorillards debt offering baa2 * Rpt-moodys rates lorillards debt offering baa2

