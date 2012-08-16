TEXT-Fitch affirms Mexico's Infonavit ratings

Aug 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Mexico's Instituto del Fondo Nacional de la Vivienda para los Trabajadores (Infonavit), as follows: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Long-term local currency IDR at 'BBB+'; --Short-term local currency IDR at 'F2'; --Support rating at '2'; --Support rating floor at 'BBB'; --Long-term national-scale rating at 'AAA(mex)'; --Short-term national-scale rating at 'F1+(mex)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Infonavit's IDRs are in line with the respective sovereign ratings of Mexico and reflect its systemic importance for the Mexican government on housing-finance policies and social development goals. Although Infonavit is not explicitly guaranteed by the Mexican federal government, Fitch considers that the propensity of the sovereign to provide support is strong, given the high strategic importance of Infonavit. Fitch considers that Infonavit plays a key role in financial intermediation, being the largest mortgage lender in Mexico. In the foreseeable future, Infonavit's IDRs will likely mirror any positive or negative rating actions on Mexico's sovereign ratings. Over the medium to long term, as the housing deficit is fulfilled, the strategic importance of Infonavit to the federal government could gradually change. Although not a baseline scenario, Infonavit's ratings could be driven by its intrinsic financial profile, if Fitch perceives a lower propensity of the government to provide support. In order to enhance its risk management practices and servicing functions, Infonavit has undergone important structural changes during the last two federal administrations. Fitch considers those changes to have had a positive impact on rebuilding its balance sheet through consistent mortgage loan growth and relatively stable asset quality trends, while maintaining recurring earnings and growing its cushion of capital and reserves. As of June 2012, the impairment level was a reasonable 6.56% of total loans, and charge-offs are close to pre-crisis levels. Its equity to assets ratio has been growing steadily (2Q12: 11.35%) despite sustained loan growth. When adjusting for the first loss pieces of securitized portfolios, which Fitch considers less risky than those of other mortgage lenders, the core capital ratio is still a comfortable 7.8%. The reserve coverage is a robust 17.06% of total loans as of 2Q12 (260% of impaired loans). Infonavit has a sound and stable funding structure, given the legal obligation of private sector employers to make periodic contribution to the employees' individual housing saving accounts (89% of non-equity funding as of June 2012). Fitch perceives these saving accounts as a stable and recurring funding source in the long term. Fitch considers that Infonavit's stance toward liquidity risk is sound. Infonavit was created by the Mexican government in 1972 as an entity with a twofold social mandate: provide mortgage loans to formal low-income workers and to offer a rate of return on managed pension funds at least equal to the annual increase in minimum wages. Since 1992, it is part of the Mexican pension fund system. It possesses fiscal authority to collect mortgage payments through direct payroll deductions carried out by corporate employers.