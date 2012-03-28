TEXT-S&P may cut American Rock Salt Co ratings

March 28 - Overview
-- We expect that the unseasonably warm winter weather has substantially
weakened demand for deicing rock salt and will likely result in significantly
lower 2012 EBITDA for American Rock Salt Co. LLC (ARS).
-- We are placing our ratings on ARS, including the 'B' corporate credit
rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- In resolving the CreditWatch placement, we will monitor ARS'
contracted position, cash flow, and capital spending plans over the next
several months and assess the impact of its earnings and liquidity position on
the rating.
Rating Action
On March 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings,
including the 'B' corporate credit rating, on Mount Morris, N.Y.-based
American Rock Salt Co. LLC (ARS) on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch listing reflects our view that demand for rock salt has
weakened due to an unseasonably warm winter in the company's regional end
markets, which may result in lower-than-expected 2012 earnings and potentially
erode the company's liquidity position. We previously expected ARS to generate
2012 adjusted EBITDA in line with 2011 levels of $75 to $80 million, with
leverage around 5.5x. However, at current estimated rates of salt demand, we
now believe that ARS may generate adjusted EBITDA well below prior-year
levels, resulting in leverage greater than 9x. As of Dec. 31, 2011, ARS had
total liquidity of $15.6 million, consisting of $3.6 million in cash and
around $12 million in availability on its $40 million asset-based revolving
credit facility.
The rating on ARS reflects our assessment of the company's business risk
profile as "vulnerable" and financial risk profile as "aggressive". Our
ratings on ARS reflect its limited diversity, seasonal demand, and mine
concentration, but also consider that the company benefits from a
recession-resistant business strategically located in western and central New
York and Pennsylvania, regions typically affected by heavy lake-effect snow.
CreditWatch
In resolving the CreditWatch placement, we will meet with management to
discuss near-term operating and financial prospects, including end-market
trends. As part of our review, we will assess ARS' contracted revenues and
liquidity position over the next several months to determine if a lower rating
is warranted.
Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
To From
American Rock Salt Co. LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Neg/-- B/Stable/--
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
To From
American Rock Salt Co. LLC
Senior Secured
US$300 mil adj rate bank ln due 2017 B+/Watch Neg B+
Recovery Rating 2
US$175 mil 8.25% nts due 2018 CCC+/Watch Neg CCC+
Recovery Rating 6
