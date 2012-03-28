版本:
TEXT-S&P may cut American Rock Salt Co ratings

March 28 - Overview	
     -- We expect that the unseasonably warm winter weather has substantially 	
weakened demand for deicing rock salt and will likely result in significantly 	
lower 2012 EBITDA for American Rock Salt Co. LLC (ARS).	
     -- We are placing our ratings on ARS, including the 'B' corporate credit 	
rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.	
     -- In resolving the CreditWatch placement, we will monitor ARS' 	
contracted position, cash flow, and capital spending plans over the next 	
several months and assess the impact of its earnings and liquidity position on 	
the rating.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings, 	
including the 'B' corporate credit rating, on Mount Morris, N.Y.-based 	
American Rock Salt Co. LLC (ARS) on CreditWatch with negative implications.	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch listing reflects our view that demand for rock salt has 	
weakened due to an unseasonably warm winter in the company's regional end 	
markets, which may result in lower-than-expected 2012 earnings and potentially 	
erode the company's liquidity position. We previously expected ARS to generate 	
2012 adjusted EBITDA in line with 2011 levels of $75 to $80 million, with 	
leverage around 5.5x. However, at current estimated rates of salt demand, we 	
now believe that ARS may generate adjusted EBITDA well below prior-year 	
levels, resulting in leverage greater than 9x. As of Dec. 31, 2011, ARS had 	
total liquidity of $15.6 million, consisting of $3.6 million in cash and 	
around $12 million in availability on its $40 million asset-based revolving 	
credit facility.	
	
The rating on ARS reflects our assessment of the company's business risk 	
profile as "vulnerable" and financial risk profile as "aggressive". Our 	
ratings on ARS reflect its limited diversity, seasonal demand, and mine 	
concentration, but also consider that the company benefits from a 	
recession-resistant business strategically located in western and central New 	
York and Pennsylvania, regions typically affected by heavy lake-effect snow.	
	
CreditWatch	
In resolving the CreditWatch placement, we will meet with management to 	
discuss near-term operating and financial prospects, including end-market 	
trends. As part of our review, we will assess ARS' contracted revenues and 	
liquidity position over the next several months to determine if a lower rating 	
is warranted.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology and Assumptions on Risks in the Metals 	
Industry, June 22, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch	
                                         To                 From	
American Rock Salt Co. LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                 B/Watch Neg/--     B/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
                                         To                 From	
American Rock Salt Co. LLC	
 Senior Secured	
  US$300 mil adj rate bank ln due 2017   B+/Watch Neg       B+	
   Recovery Rating                       2	
  US$175 mil 8.25% nts due 2018          CCC+/Watch Neg     CCC+	
   Recovery Rating                       6	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

