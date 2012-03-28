TEXT-S&P takes various rating actions on CGCMT 2006-FL2

March 28 - OVERVIEW -- We lowered our ratings on four classes from Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2006-FL2, a U.S. CMBS transaction. -- At the same time, we raised our ratings on two classes and affirmed our ratings on four other classes from the same transaction. -- The rating actions follow our analysis of the transaction, which included our revaluation of the collateral securing the remaining four floating-rate loans in the pool, all of which are currently with the special servicers. Our analysis also considered the deal structure, liquidity available to the trust, refinancing risks, and losses we anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of one of the four specially serviced loans. -- We affirmed our ratings on the "DHC" raked certificates based on our revised valuation of the Doubletree Hospitality & Centre Plaza Office loan. -- We lowered our ratings to 'D (sf)' on classes RAM-1, RAM-2, and L because we believe the accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the foreseeable future. March 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on four classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2006-FL2, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. Concurrently, we raised our ratings on two classes and affirmed our ratings on four other classes from the same transaction (see list). Our rating actions follow our analysis of the transaction, which included the revised valuation of the collateral securing the remaining four floating-rate loans in the pool, all of which are currently with the special servicers due to imminent maturity defaults. Our analysis also considered the deal structure, the liquidity available to the trust, refinancing risks, and losses that we anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of one ($50.0 million, 50.3% of the pooled trust balance) of the four specially serviced loans ($99.4 million, 100%). We downgraded classes L, RAM-1, and RAM-2 to 'D (sf)' because we believe the accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the foreseeable future. In addition, the downgrades on the raked class RAM-1 and RAM-2 notes follow our analysis of the Radisson Ambassador Plaza Hotel & Casino loan, which we discuss below. These raked certificates derive 100% of their cash flow from a subordinate nonpooled component of the loan. The raised ratings on classes G and H also reflect increased credit enhancement levels due to the deleveraging of the pooled trust balance. The affirmed rating on the class J principal and interest certificates reflects subordination and liquidity support levels that are consistent with the outstanding rating. We affirmed our ratings on the "DHC" raked certificates based on our revised valuation of the Doubletree Hospitality & Centre Plaza Office loan. The raked certificates derive 100% of their cash flow from a subordinate nonpooled component of the loan, which we discuss below. We based our analysis, in part, on a review of the borrower's operating statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, the borrower's available 2012 budget, the borrower's December 2011 rent rolls, and available Smith Travel Research (STR) reports. As of the March 16, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust consists of four floating-rate interest-only loans indexed to one-month LIBOR with a pooled trust balance of $99.4 million and a trust balance of $110.7 million. The one-month LIBOR rate was 0.2485% per the March trustee remittance report. The Radisson Ambassador Plaza Hotel & Casino loan, the largest loan in the trust, is secured by a 233-room, full-service hotel, which includes a 14,800-sq.-ft. casino, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The loan has a trust and whole-loan balance of $54.4 million, which consists of a $50.0 million senior pooled component (50.3% of the pooled trust balance) and a $4.4 million subordinate nonpooled component that supports the class RAM-1 and RAM-2 raked certificates. In addition, the equity interests in the whole loan borrower secure $35.6 million of mezzanine debt. The master servicer, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. (Wells Fargo), reported an in-trust debt service coverage (DSC) of 0.21x and occupancy of 78.0% for the 12 months ended Nov. 30, 2011, on the Radisson Ambassador Plaza Hotel & Casino loan. Our adjusted valuation, using an 11.53% capitalization rate, yielded a stressed in-trust loan-to-value (LTV) ratio that significantly exceeds 100%. Wells Fargo reported declining net cash flows in the last three years primarily due to deterioration in casino revenues. According to Wells Fargo, the casino revenue performance, particularly the slot machine segment that accounts for a majority of the revenue, has been steadily declining due to increased competition from newer establishments in Puerto Rico, as well as the proliferation of illegal slot machine venues. Consequently, we downgraded the "RAM" raked certificates to 'D (sf)' based on our analysis and because we believe the accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the foreseeable future. Classes RAM-1 and RAM-2 have accumulated interest shortfalls outstanding for seven consecutive months. The Radisson Ambassador Plaza Hotel & Casino loan was transferred to the special servicer on June 3, 2011, due to imminent maturity default. The loan matured on July 9, 2011. According to the special servicer, a forbearance agreement was executed on Jan. 13, 2012, which will terminate upon the earlier of another default or July 2013. The master servicer reported an appraisal reduction amount (ARA) of $26.4 million on the whole-loan balance based on an Aug. 1, 2011, appraisal value of $31.2 million. We expect a significant loss upon the eventual resolution of this loan. The CarrAmerica National Pool Portfolio loan, the second-largest loan in the trust, is currently secured by 26 office properties totaling 5.4 million sq. ft. in California, Texas, Colorado, and Washington. The loan has a whole-loan balance of $509.7 million, consisting of a $335.6 million senior participation that is split into three pari passu pieces and a $174.1 million junior participation that is held outside the trust. The senior participation interests are further divided into two components: a senior pooled component totaling $296.2 million and a subordinate nonpooled component totaling $39.4 million. The trust's portion of the pooled balance is $22.2 million (22.3% of the pooled trust balance), and its portion of the nonpooled balance is $2.9 million, which is raked to the "CAN" certificates (not rated by Standard & Poor's). In addition, the equity interests in the whole-loan borrower secure four mezzanine loans totaling $128.9 million. It is our understanding that the trustee-reported loan balances are in the process of being updated due to property releases in March, which will result in a whole-loan balance of $509.3 million. Wells Fargo reported an in-trust combined DSC of 11.96x for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, and the combined occupancy was 85.9% according to the December 2011 rent rolls. Our adjusted valuation, using a 9.50% capitalization rate, yielded a stressed in-trust LTV ratio of 56.3%. The loan was transferred to the special servicer, Bank of America N.A., on Feb. 1, 2011, due to maturity default. The loan matured on Aug. 9, 2011. According to the special servicer, the loan was modified and the maturity was extended to Aug. 9, 2012, with a one-year extension option. The Doubletree Hospitality & Centre Plaza Office loan, the third-largest loan in the trust, is secured by a mixed-use facility in Modesto, Calif., containing, among other items, 258 full-service hotel rooms and 58,697 rentable sq. ft. of office space. The loan has a whole-loan balance of $24.9 million, which consists of a $15.0 million senior pooled component (15.1% of the pooled trust balance), a $2.8 million subordinate nonpooled component that supports the "DHC" raked certificates, and a $7.0 million nontrust junior participation interest. Wells Fargo reported a combined DSC of 5.67x for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2011, and 65.6% occupancy for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, on the hotel portion and 81.8% occupancy as of July 2011 on the office portion. Our adjusted valuation, using a 10.61% weighted average capitalization rate, yielded a stressed in-trust LTV ratio of 79.7%. Based on our analysis of the loan, we affirmed our ratings on the "DHC" raked certificate classes. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on May 10, 2011, due to imminent maturity default. The loan matured on July 9, 2011. According to the special servicer, the loan was modified on Dec. 9, 2011. The modification terms included, but were not limited to, extending the maturity date to Nov. 9, 2013, with a one-year extension option, paying down $1.2 million in principal, increasing the interest rate spread on the whole-loan balance, and the borrower paying all fees including special servicing and workout fees. The special servicer indicated that this loan would likely be returned to the master servicer at some point in March 2012. The Snake River Lodge & Spa loan, the smallest loan in the trust, is secured by an 88-room, full-service luxury hotel, which includes a 17,000-sq.-ft. spa, at the base of the Jackson Hole mountain range in Teton Village, Wyo. The loan has a whole-loan balance of $25.2 million that consists of a $12.2 million senior pooled component (12.3% of the pooled trust balance), a $1.0 million subordinate nonpooled component raked to the SRL certificate class (not rated by Standard & Poor's), and a $12.8 million subordinate B note. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on Feb. 11, 2010, after the borrower did not pay off the loan by its Feb. 9, 2010, maturity date. The special servicer for this loan, Wells Fargo, reports that it is currently exploring various liquidation strategies, including a discounted payoff. The reported DSC for the trust was 4.95x and occupancy was 53.8% for the 12 months ended Oct. 31, 2011. Our adjusted valuation, which considered the April 20, 2011, appraisal value of $25.9 million, resulted in a stressed in-trust LTV ratio of 87.3%. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at RATINGS LOWERED Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2006-FL2 Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates Rating Class To From Credit enhancement (%) K CCC- (sf) CCC+ (sf) 24.00 L D (sf) CCC- (sf) 0.00 RAM-1 D (sf) CCC- (sf) N/A RAM-2 D (sf) CCC- (sf) N/A RATINGS RAISED Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2006-FL2 Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates Rating Class To From Credit enhancement (%) G AA (sf) A (sf) 90.01 H A (sf) BBB (sf) 69.01 RATINGS AFFIRMED Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2006-FL2 Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates Class Rating Credit enhancement (%) J BB (sf) 46.51 DHC-1 B+ (sf) N/A DHC-2 B- (sf) N/A DHC-3 CCC (sf) N/A N/A--Not applicable.