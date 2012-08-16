TEXT-S&P: Main Street Natural Gas bond rating unaffected by outlook change

Aug 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the revision of the outlook to stable from negative on UBS AG (UBS; A/Stable/A-1) does not affect the rating on Main Street Natural Gas Inc.'s series 2006B bonds (A-/Negative). UBS is the commodity swap provider on Main Street's gas prepay transaction. The outlook revision followed management's steps to refocus and delever the bank's investment banking operations, which have led to an improvement in our projections of UBS' risk-adjusted capital ratio. We anticipate that UBS will continue to refocus the investment banking division's operating model and reduce risk exposures, amid continued strained economic and market conditions. The rating on Main Street's 2006B prepay transaction is tied to the rating on Merrill Lynch & Co. Inc. (A-/Negative/A-2), which guarantees Merrill Lynch Commodities Inc.'s (Main Street's 2006B gas supplier) obligations. The rating and outlook on Merrill Lynch are linked to the rating and outlook on Bank of America Corp. (A-/Negative/A-2). We could revise the rating and outlook on the 2006B transaction if we revise our rating on Merrill Lynch, or if the rating on one of the other counterparties in the transaction becomes the primary ratings constraint.