VALEoverseas/BRIEF (URGENT)

公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 28日 星期三

VALEoverseas/BRIEF

March 28 Vale Overseas Limited: * Moodys assigns baa2 rating to Vale overseas limiteds notes issue

