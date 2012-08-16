版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 17日 星期五

BRIEF - Moody's revises Southern States Cooperative outlook

Aug 16 Moody's revises Southern States Cooperative outlook to negative from stable; affirms B1 corporate family rating; cuts speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-3 from SGL-2

