公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 17日 星期五 02:15 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's rates Rio Tinto Finance (USA) Plc notes

Aug 16 Moody's rates Rio Tinto Finance (USA) Plc notes A3; affirms existing ratings

