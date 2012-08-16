版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 17日 星期五 02:20 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's cuts Affinion Group Holdings rating to B3

Aug 16 Moody's cuts Affinion Group Holdings corporate family rating to B3 from B2; outlook negative

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐