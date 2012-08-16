版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 17日 星期五 03:26 BJT

KENNEDYWILSON/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 16 Kennedy Wilson Inc: * Moodys downgrades Kennedy Wilson to b2; outlook stable * Rpt-moodys downgrades kennedy wilson to b2; outlook stable

