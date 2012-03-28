TEXT-S&P raises Vantiv to 'BB'

Overview -- U.S. transaction and payment processor Vantiv LLC received primary initial public offer (IPO) proceeds of $500 million, at the high end of their targeted range, and reduced the amount of their new term loan B to $250 million. -- We are raising our rating on Vantiv to 'BB' from 'B+' based its successful IPO completion and simultaneous refinancing of its capital structure, removing the rating from CreditWatch with positive implications. -- In addition, we are assigning 'BBB-' issue ratings and '1' recovery ratings to the new first-lien credit facilities. -- The positive outlook reflects lower prospective leverage given the smaller-than-expected term loan B, and our belief that Vantiv's strong operating trends and mandatory amortization will reduce leverage further over the next 12 months. Rating Action On March 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Symmes Township, Ohio-based Vantiv LLC to 'BB' from 'B+' and removed the company from CreditWatch, where it was place with positive implications on Feb. 22, 2012. We also assigned our 'BBB-' issue-level rating to the company's first-lien senior secured credit facilities, consisting of a $250 million revolver, a $1 billion term loan A, and a $250 million term loan B). The recovery rating on this debt is '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. We have withdrawn the ratings on the company's former first-lien senior secured debt. Rationale The upgrade follows Vantiv's successful execution of an IPO and concurrent refinancing. The IPO alters our view that sustained de-leveraging is unlikely, given the broader oversight and fiduciary responsibility to an increased number of stakeholders. Furthermore, pro forma adjusted leverage is now around 3x, down from about 4x at fiscal year-end Dec. 31, 2011. The company received primary proceeds of $500 million from its IPO--at the high end of its goal--which it used, along with proceeds from the new first-lien senior secured debt facilities, to repay existing first-lien lenders. Vantiv provides transaction and payment processing solutions for merchants, businesses, and financial institutions. According to the Nilson Report (Issue 990, March 2012), Vantiv is the third-largest U.S. merchant acquirer by transaction count, the fourth-largest by volume, and the largest U.S. PIN debit acquirer by both transaction count and volume. The company provides payment authorization and settlement services for a broad base of U.S. merchants. Merchant services account for over 70% revenues. Its remaining revenues come from debit and ATM card-processing and other ancillary services provided to a broad base of small (predominantly less than $5 billion in assets) U.S. banks and credit unions. Our assessment of Vantiv's business risk profile as "fair" reflects the company's consistent operating performance and solid market position in the U.S. payment-processing industry, which we believe has strong secular growth prospects. These factors are partially offset by relatively limited geographic diversity, highly competitive industry conditions with similar sized and substantially larger competitors, and a limited track record as a stand-alone company and public company. Vantiv posted gross organic revenue growth of 9.5% for fiscal year-end 2011. Growth reflects higher transaction volume as a result new customer signings and share gains, and higher use of debit--where the company has more exposure--than credit cards. We expect the payment-processing industry to continue to benefit from secular growth in debit card processing, despite vulnerability to changes in consumer spending patterns. Therefore, we expect gross revenue growth to continue in the high-single-digit area. Unpredictable regulatory changes and potentially disruptive technologies, such as mobile, could pose longer term risks to growth. Vantiv has preserved solid, industry-comparable profit margins. We believe the company has adequately managed both the separation from its former parent Fifth Third Bank and the integration of NPC. Vantiv owns both its front- and back-end processing platforms, which are integrated and highly scalable and should provide operating efficiencies as it processes more transaction volume. The company's sales channels are also well developed and diverse, including a large-scale direct sales force, third-party resellers, merchant bank referral relationships, and independent sales organizations. Thus, we expect Vantiv to maintain adjusted EBITDA margins in the mid- to high-20% range on a gross revenue basis. We categorize Vantiv's financial profile as "significant." Adjusted leverage pro forma for the close of the IPO is about 3x versus 4x at fiscal year-end 2011. Given our expectation for continued revenue growth and stable margins, as well as meaningful term loan A amortization, we expect moderate near-term reductions leverage. Also, we believe lower interest expense will somewhat offset slightly elevated near-term infrastructure investments, so free operating cash flow should remain solid. Longer term, we expect the company to use excess cash flow primarily for new product development and sales channel expansion, and for acquisitions targeted to expand its geographic presence and further penetration of the small-to-midsized merchant market space. Liquidity Vantiv has "adequate" liquidity. We expect the company's cash sources to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources include about $323 million of cash on hand pro forma for the IPO at Dec. 31, 2011; full availability under the new $250 million revolving credit facility; and solid funds from operations (FFO) generation. The company has low working capital requirements and relatively low capital expenditures. It may be required to make payments under tax receivable agreements of between $7.3 million and $30.8 million annually over the next 15 years, but we feel its current resources can comfortably support this. We believe that the company would still maintain adequate liquidity, even after a projecting a hypothetical EBITDA decline of 15% and $100 million of acquisitions annually. The new credit agreement contains two financial maintenance covenants: a consolidated total leverage ratio and an interest coverage ratio. The leverage ratio is set at 4.25x at close through Sept. 30, 2013, and then steps down to 4.0x on Oct. 1, 2013, and to 3.75x on Oct. 1, 2014, where it remains for the life of the loan. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Vantiv, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this article. Outlook The outlook is positive, reflecting our expectation for de-leveraging over the near term through mandatory debt reduction as well as continued solid revenue growth and consistent profitability. The positive outlook is also supported by the company's strong U.S. market position and solid cash flows. We could raise the rating to 'BB+' if the company can reduce and sustain leverage in the mid- to high-2x area while maintaining margins and prudent financial policies. We could stabilize the outlook if increased competition and/or a stagnating economy leads to pricing pressure and lower processing volumes, resulting in leverage between 3.0x-3.5x. A more aggressive posture toward debt-financed acquisitions, as the company pursues its diversification and growth strategies, or shareholder returns could also limit a possible upgrade. Ratings List Upgraded And Off CreditWatch To From Vantiv LLC Corporate Credit Rating BB/Positive/-- B+/Watch Pos/-- New Ratings Vantiv LLC $250 mil first-lien revolver BBB- Recovery Rating 1 $1 bil first-lien term loan A BBB- Recovery Rating 1 $250 mil first-lien term loan B BBB- Recovery Rating 1 Ratings Withdrawn To From Vantiv LLC Senior Secured Revolver NR BB- Recovery Rating NR 2 First-lien term B-2 and B-1 bk lns NR BB- Recovery Rating NR 2