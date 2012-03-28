TEXT-S&P raises Vantiv to 'BB'

Overview
-- U.S. transaction and payment processor Vantiv LLC received primary
initial public offer (IPO) proceeds of $500 million, at the high end of their
targeted range, and reduced the amount of their new term loan B to $250
million.
-- We are raising our rating on Vantiv to 'BB' from 'B+' based its
successful IPO completion and simultaneous refinancing of its capital
structure, removing the rating from CreditWatch with positive implications.
-- In addition, we are assigning 'BBB-' issue ratings and '1' recovery
ratings to the new first-lien credit facilities.
-- The positive outlook reflects lower prospective leverage given the
smaller-than-expected term loan B, and our belief that Vantiv's strong
operating trends and mandatory amortization will reduce leverage further over
the next 12 months.
Rating Action
On March 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Symmes Township, Ohio-based Vantiv LLC to 'BB' from 'B+' and
removed the company from CreditWatch, where it was place with positive
implications on Feb. 22, 2012.
We also assigned our 'BBB-' issue-level rating to the company's first-lien
senior secured credit facilities, consisting of a $250 million revolver, a $1
billion term loan A, and a $250 million term loan B). The recovery rating on
this debt is '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery
for lenders in the event of a payment default.
We have withdrawn the ratings on the company's former first-lien senior
secured debt.
Rationale
The upgrade follows Vantiv's successful execution of an IPO and concurrent
refinancing. The IPO alters our view that sustained de-leveraging is unlikely,
given the broader oversight and fiduciary responsibility to an increased
number of stakeholders. Furthermore, pro forma adjusted leverage is now around
3x, down from about 4x at fiscal year-end Dec. 31, 2011. The company received
primary proceeds of $500 million from its IPO--at the high end of its
goal--which it used, along with proceeds from the new first-lien senior
secured debt facilities, to repay existing first-lien lenders.
Vantiv provides transaction and payment processing solutions for merchants,
businesses, and financial institutions. According to the Nilson Report (Issue
990, March 2012), Vantiv is the third-largest U.S. merchant acquirer by
transaction count, the fourth-largest by volume, and the largest U.S. PIN
debit acquirer by both transaction count and volume. The company provides
payment authorization and settlement services for a broad base of U.S.
merchants. Merchant services account for over 70% revenues. Its remaining
revenues come from debit and ATM card-processing and other ancillary services
provided to a broad base of small (predominantly less than $5 billion in
assets) U.S. banks and credit unions.
Our assessment of Vantiv's business risk profile as "fair" reflects the
company's consistent operating performance and solid market position in the
U.S. payment-processing industry, which we believe has strong secular growth
prospects. These factors are partially offset by relatively limited geographic
diversity, highly competitive industry conditions with similar sized and
substantially larger competitors, and a limited track record as a stand-alone
company and public company.
Vantiv posted gross organic revenue growth of 9.5% for fiscal year-end 2011.
Growth reflects higher transaction volume as a result new customer signings
and share gains, and higher use of debit--where the company has more
exposure--than credit cards. We expect the payment-processing industry to
continue to benefit from secular growth in debit card processing, despite
vulnerability to changes in consumer spending patterns. Therefore, we expect
gross revenue growth to continue in the high-single-digit area. Unpredictable
regulatory changes and potentially disruptive technologies, such as mobile,
could pose longer term risks to growth.
Vantiv has preserved solid, industry-comparable profit margins. We believe the
company has adequately managed both the separation from its former parent
Fifth Third Bank and the integration of NPC. Vantiv owns both its front- and
back-end processing platforms, which are integrated and highly scalable and
should provide operating efficiencies as it processes more transaction volume.
The company's sales channels are also well developed and diverse, including a
large-scale direct sales force, third-party resellers, merchant bank referral
relationships, and independent sales organizations. Thus, we expect Vantiv to
maintain adjusted EBITDA margins in the mid- to high-20% range on a gross
revenue basis.
We categorize Vantiv's financial profile as "significant." Adjusted leverage
pro forma for the close of the IPO is about 3x versus 4x at fiscal year-end
2011. Given our expectation for continued revenue growth and stable margins,
as well as meaningful term loan A amortization, we expect moderate near-term
reductions leverage. Also, we believe lower interest expense will somewhat
offset slightly elevated near-term infrastructure investments, so free
operating cash flow should remain solid. Longer term, we expect the company to
use excess cash flow primarily for new product development and sales channel
expansion, and for acquisitions targeted to expand its geographic presence and
further penetration of the small-to-midsized merchant market space.
Liquidity
Vantiv has "adequate" liquidity. We expect the company's cash sources to
exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources include about $323
million of cash on hand pro forma for the IPO at Dec. 31, 2011; full
availability under the new $250 million revolving credit facility; and solid
funds from operations (FFO) generation. The company has low working capital
requirements and relatively low capital expenditures. It may be required to
make payments under tax receivable agreements of between $7.3 million and
$30.8 million annually over the next 15 years, but we feel its current
resources can comfortably support this. We believe that the company would
still maintain adequate liquidity, even after a projecting a hypothetical
EBITDA decline of 15% and $100 million of acquisitions annually.
The new credit agreement contains two financial maintenance covenants: a
consolidated total leverage ratio and an interest coverage ratio. The leverage
ratio is set at 4.25x at close through Sept. 30, 2013, and then steps down to
4.0x on Oct. 1, 2013, and to 3.75x on Oct. 1, 2014, where it remains for the
life of the loan.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
Vantiv, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the
release of this article.
Outlook
The outlook is positive, reflecting our expectation for de-leveraging over the
near term through mandatory debt reduction as well as continued solid revenue
growth and consistent profitability. The positive outlook is also supported by
the company's strong U.S. market position and solid cash flows.
We could raise the rating to 'BB+' if the company can reduce and sustain
leverage in the mid- to high-2x area while maintaining margins and prudent
financial policies. We could stabilize the outlook if increased competition
and/or a stagnating economy leads to pricing pressure and lower processing
volumes, resulting in leverage between 3.0x-3.5x. A more aggressive posture
toward debt-financed acquisitions, as the company pursues its diversification
and growth strategies, or shareholder returns could also limit a possible
upgrade.
Ratings List
Upgraded And Off CreditWatch
To From
Vantiv LLC
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Positive/-- B+/Watch Pos/--
New Ratings
Vantiv LLC
$250 mil first-lien revolver BBB-
Recovery Rating 1
$1 bil first-lien term loan A BBB-
Recovery Rating 1
$250 mil first-lien term loan B BBB-
Recovery Rating 1
Ratings Withdrawn
To From
Vantiv LLC
Senior Secured
Revolver NR BB-
Recovery Rating NR 2
First-lien term B-2 and B-1 bk lns NR BB-
Recovery Rating NR 2