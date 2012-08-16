TEXT-S&P corrects AgFirst preferred stock rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Aug 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its rating on AgFirst FCB's preferred stock by lowering it to 'A-' from 'A'. The issuer credit rating on AgFirst remains unchanged at 'AA-'. The rating reflects the bank's unchanged stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'a+', plus one notch of uplift to reflect our expectation that AgFirst would receive extraordinary government support if needed, according to our government-related entity (GRE) criteria. (See "Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions," published Dec. 9, 2010.) According to our updated hybrid capital criteria (see "Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions," published Nov. 1, 2011), we rate hybrid instruments of GREs that we view as having a "high" likelihood of support based on the GRE's SACP. We treat preferred stock as a hybrid based on the criteria, and we rate it two notches below the SACP. The rating on the senior unsecured consolidated obligations of the Farm Credit System Banks, which is based on the joint and several liability of the four Farm Credit System Banks, is unaffected at 'AA+'. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 -- Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 RATINGS LIST Ratings Lowered To From AgFirst Farm Credit Bank Preferred Stock A- A (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)