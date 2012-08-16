版本:
2012年 8月 17日 星期五 03:40 BJT

TEXT-S&P corrects AgFirst preferred stock rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Aug 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its rating on
AgFirst FCB's preferred stock by lowering it to 'A-' from 'A'. The issuer credit
rating on AgFirst remains unchanged at 'AA-'. 
    The rating reflects the bank's unchanged stand-alone credit profile (SACP)
of 'a+', plus one notch of uplift to reflect our expectation that AgFirst would 
receive extraordinary government support if needed, according to our 
government-related entity (GRE) criteria. (See "Government-Related Entities: 
Methodology And Assumptions," published Dec. 9, 2010.)

According to our updated hybrid capital criteria (see "Bank Hybrid Capital 
Methodology And Assumptions," published Nov. 1, 2011), we rate hybrid 
instruments of GREs that we view as having a "high" likelihood of support 
based on the GRE's SACP. We treat preferred stock as a hybrid based on the 
criteria, and we rate it two notches below the SACP.

The rating on the senior unsecured consolidated obligations of the Farm Credit 
System Banks, which is based on the joint and several liability of the four 
Farm Credit System Banks, is unaffected at 'AA+'.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
     -- Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

RATINGS LIST

Ratings Lowered
                             To                 From
AgFirst Farm Credit Bank
 Preferred Stock             A-                 A

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

