TEXT-S&P corrects AgriBank subordinated debt rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its rating on
AgriBank FCB's deferrable subordinated debt issue by lowering it to 'A-' from
'A'. The issuer credit rating on AgriBank remains unchanged at 'AA-'. The rating
reflects the bank's unchanged stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'a+', plus
one notch of uplift to reflect our expectation that AgriBank would receive
extraordinary government support if needed, according to our government-related
entity (GRE) criteria. (See "Government-Related Entities: Methodology And
Assumptions," published Dec. 9, 2010.)
According to our updated hybrid capital criteria (see "Bank Hybrid Capital
Methodology And Assumptions," published Nov. 1, 2011), we rate hybrid
instruments of GREs that we view as having a "high" likelihood of support
based on the GRE's SACP. Because AgriBank's subordinated debt allows for
coupon deferral, we treat it as a hybrid under our criteria and rate it two
notches lower than the SACP--one notch to reflect subordination risk and one
to reflect payment deferral risk.
The rating on the senior unsecured consolidated obligations of the Farm Credit
System Banks, which is based on the joint and several liability of the four
Farm Credit System Banks, is unaffected at 'AA+'.
RATINGS LIST
Ratings Lowered
To From
AgriBank FCB
Subordinated A- A
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)