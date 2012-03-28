版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 29日 星期四 00:41 BJT

PENTAIR/BRIEF (URGENT)

March 28 Pentair Inc : * Moodys places pentairs baa3 rating on review for upgrade

