TEXT-S&P comments on Kinetic Concepts

Aug 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
San Antonio, Texas-based medical technology company Kinetic Concepts Inc. (KCI)
are not affected by the company's definitive agreement to sell its Therapeutic
Support Systems (TSS) business to Getinge AB for $275 million. KCI's intention
to divest the long underperforming TSS business was previously announced in Jan.
2012 and incorporated into our ratings and outlook. Also, the TSS business
represents only about 12% of total company sales and we assume it is less
profitable than the company's other businesses. The deal is expected to close in
the fourth quarter of 2012.
The ratings on Kinetic Concepts Inc. overwhelmingly reflect the company's
"highly leveraged" financial risk following its LBO and KCI's "fair" business
risk profile. The fair business risk profile incorporates KCI's significant
dependence on vacuum-assisted closure (VAC) devices (78% of 2011 revenues pro
forma for the TSS divestiture), despite its well-entrenched market positions in
its VAC and LifeCell businesses, and rapid growth in the LifeCell division. The
financial risk profile reflects adjusted debt to EBITDA, per Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services' calculations, of over 7x. Excluding the impact of the TSS
divestiture (use of proceeds have not been disclosed), we expect this ratio to
quickly drop to about 6.4x in 2012 and continue to drop in 2013. Ongoing
cost-saving initiatives and the termination of patent royalty payments to Wake
Forest underlie this improvement. Despite this modest deleveraging, we expect
funds from operations to debt in 2012 and 2013 to remain weak (roughly 5%),
because of KCI's high interest expense.