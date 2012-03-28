TEXT-S&P keeps Abbott Laboratories ratings on watch negative

March 28 - Overview
-- U.S. diversified pharmaceutical company Abbott Laboratories intends to
split off its global proprietary pharmaceutical operations into a separate
company, to be named AbbVie, leaving the lower margin established
pharmaceutical operations with Abbott.
-- At this time, neither the exact composition of either business or
their financial structure is known, but both will be smaller and less diverse
than Abbott is now.
-- On Oct. 19, 2011, we placed our 'AA' long-term and corporate credit
ratings and 'A-1+' commercial paper rating on Abbott on CreditWatch with
negative implications.
-- Resolution of the CreditWatch listing awaits publicly disclosed
details of the exact business and financial structure of Abbott postspinoff.
Rating Action
On March 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that its 'AA/A-1+'
long- and short-term ratings on Abbott Park, Ill.-based diversified
pharmaceutical company Abbott Laboratories remain on CreditWatch, where
we placed them with negative implications on Oct. 19, 2011.
Rationale
The CreditWatch listing reflects the smaller business risk profile and
uncertain financial risk profile of the remaining operations at Abbott.
Precisely which pharmaceuticals will remain with Abbott is uncertain, although
the emerging-market focus is clear. Abbott's pharmaceutical segment now
accounts for the majority of earnings and cash flows, with little significant
product concentration. Its nutritional business, with the well-recognized
Similac brand of infant nutritionals, has positions in mature and emerging
markets. The worldwide diagnostics unit has strong positions in
immunochemistry assays, hematology, and molecular diagnostics. The vascular
unit benefits from the growing success of the Xience family of drug-eluting
stents (DES) over its competitors.
Acquisitions often strengthen these positions. For example, Abbott's presence
in the ophthalmic market was established through the early 2009 purchase of
Advanced Medical Optics (AMO). In 2010, Abbott added substantially to its
international presence, in our view, through the $6.7 billion acquisition of
the pharmaceutical business of Belgium-based Solvay SA and $3.7 billion
purchase of India's Piramal branded generic drug business. In our view, Abbott
has a solid track record of successfully integrating acquisitions.
Liquidity
Abbott's liquidity is "exceptional," supporting our 'A-1+' commercial paper
rating. Sources of cash are likely to exceed mandatory uses of cash over the
next two to three years. Relevant aspects of Abbott' liquidity are:
-- We expect liquidity sources to exceed uses by at least 2x over the
next two to three years.
-- Even if EBITDA declines by 50%, we expect liquidity sources to
continue exceeding uses.
-- Debt to capital is more than 30% below the level specified by the sole
financial covenant in its credit agreement.
-- With its ample cash balance and a largely undrawn $6.7 billion
revolving credit facility, which supports a large commercial paper (CP)
program, we believe Abbott could absorb, without refinancing, high-impact,
low-probability events.
-- In our assessment, Abbott has well-established, solid relationships
with banks, and a generally high standing in the credit markets.
Sources of liquidity as of Dec. 31, 2011, included cash and readily available
investments of $9.0 billion. The company also has access to revolving credit
facilities totaling $6.7 billion, which it used to backup CP issuance. We
expect Abbott to generate discretionary cash flows of about $5.0 billion
annually. The largest recurring call on cash is the dividend it pays to
shareholders, which we expect to be about $2.7 billion in 2011. The payment of
this dividend sometimes will exceed a quarter's free cash generation. We
believe Abbott will readily pay near-term maturities of $1.0 billion in 2012.
Postretirement funding obligations are modest.
CreditWatch
Resolution of the CreditWatch listing awaits publicly disclosed details of the
exact business and financial structure of Abbott postspinoff. Although the
established pharmaceutical products segment will be retained by Abbott
Laboratories, the pharmaceutical segment's sales base will become smaller. The
distribution of the $15 billion of debt carried as of Dec. 31, 2011, is the
second major uncertainty reflected in the CreditWatch listing.
Ratings List
Remaining On CreditWatch
Abbott Laboratories
Corporate Credit Rating AA/Watch Neg/A-1+
Senior Unsecured AA/Watch Neg
Commercial Paper A-1+/Watch Neg
Abbott Japan Co. Ltd.
Senior Unsecured AA/Watch Neg
