TEXT-S&P rates Burlington Northern Santa Fe debentures

Aug 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'BBB+' rating to Burlington Northern Santa Fe LLC's (BNSF's) $1.25 billion
senior unsecured debentures due 2022 and 2042. 
BNSF will use proceeds from the debt issuance for general corporate purposes 
including working capital, capital expenditures, the repayment of outstanding 
debt, and distributions. 

The ratings on BNSF reflect the company's strong competitive position in the 
low-risk U.S. freight railroad industry, solid earnings, and cash flow 
generation. Price competition from other railroads and trucking companies, as 
well as the capital intensity of the industry, partially offset these 
strengths. The ratings also incorporate a one-notch credit for potential 
support from its higher-rated parent, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK; 
AA+/Negative/A-1+), although BRK does not guarantee BNSF's debt. 

As of the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, BNSF maintained a debt-to-capital 
ratio of about 35% and a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of 
34%. Debt to capital declined (previously 50%-55%) because of a purchase 
accounting adjustment following its acquisition by BRK in 2010, so the ratio 
isn't comparable with those of other large U.S. rails.

Over the next several quarters, we expect BNSF to continue to benefit from 
stable prices and good operating efficiency. We expect BNSF's internally 
generated cash flow to remain well in excess of capital expenditures and 
working capital needs. We also expect BNSF to continue to use free operating 
cash flow to pay dividends to BRK. We consider a downgrade unlikely, given 
BNSF's flexibility to retain free cash flow if necessary to preserve its 
financial profile. However, we could lower the ratings if the financial 
profile weakens as a result of greater-than-expected shareholder rewards 
resulting in FFO to total debt consistently less than 25%. Although less 
likely, we could raise the ratings if increased earnings result in FFO to 
total debt rising sustainably to more than 45%.

RATINGS LIST

Burlington Northern Santa Fe LLC
 Corporate Credit Rating                          BBB+/Stable/--

New Ratings 

Burlington Northern Santa Fe LLC 
 $1.25 bil. sr unsecd debentures due 2022, 2042   BBB+

