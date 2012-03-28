版本:
TEXT-S&P may raise Pentair 'BBB-' ratings

Overview	
     -- Pentair Inc., a U.S.-based manufacturer of water treatment and
storage products, has announced its plan to merge with Tyco International Ltd.'s
 flow control business in an all-stock transaction totaling approximately
$10 billion.	
     -- We are placing our ratings on Pentair, including the 'BBB-' corporate 	
credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications.	
     -- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch after evaluating the business and 	
financial impact of the transaction, financing details, and management's 	
financial policies.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on 	
Golden Valley, Minn.-based Pentair Inc., including the 'BBB-' corporate credit 	
rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications.	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that the combined entity would 	
likely have a stronger business risk profile than Pentair's on a stand-alone 	
basis. We believe that Tyco International's flow control business (Tyco Flow) 	
will add diversity, scale, and scope to Pentair's operations. The combined 	
entity would generate about $7.7 billion of pro forma 2012 revenues in three 	
segments: water and fluid solutions (about 45% of revenues), flow control 	
(30%), and equipment protection solutions (25%). 	
	
Greater end-market diversity would result from the meaningful addition of 	
revenues from energy markets and the reduction of Pentair's exposure to the 	
U.S. residential market to about 20% from about 35% of revenues. Geographic 	
diversity would also improve; the resulting company would generate more than 	
half of its revenues outside the U.S. In addition to cost synergies, Pentair 	
would gain access to new markets and customers that Tyco Flow currently 	
serves, offering possible additional revenue. Offsetting these positive 	
attributes is our expectation of Pentair's continued presence in fragmented 	
and cyclical end markets. Also, the addition of Tyco Flow's water business 	
introduces less predictable, project-based revenues. 	
	
The improved business risk profile is likely to support improved operating 	
prospects and cash flow generation. We estimate that the company will generate 	
about $600 million in free cash flow annually on a pro forma basis. Pentair 	
has indicated that the new entity will assume approximately $275 million of 	
Tyco Flow Control debt, net of cash, but has not announced further details of 	
the pro forma capital structure. 	
	
The ratings on Pentair reflect the company's "satisfactory" business risk 	
profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. Pentair is a diversified 	
manufacturer of water treatment and storage products, and a producer of 	
enclosures for sensitive electronic equipment. Pentair has solid market 	
positions in several niche segments. It enjoys brand-name recognition, 	
geographic reach, consistent and solid free cash flow, and an attractive mix 	
of businesses with long-term potential for higher returns and cash flow. The 	
company's credit measures have been stretched following its 2011 debt-funded 	
acquisition of Clean Process Technologies (CPT), a division of Norit Holding 	
B.V. As of Dec. 31, 2011, funds from operations to total debt was about 22%, 	
versus our expectation of 30% for the current rating.	
	
CreditWatch	
The ratings are on CreditWatch with positive implications. Pending our review 	
of the pro forma capital structure of the merged entity and management's 	
long-term strategic and financial objectives, we could raise the ratings. In 	
reviewing Pentair's credit rating, Standard & Poor's will also consider the 	
potential integration risks related to the merger with Tyco Flow.	
	
While we expect to update the CreditWatch in the next three months, we do not 	
anticipate resolving it until the transaction is complete.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch	
                                       To                   From	
Pentair Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating               BBB-/Watch Pos/--    BBB-/Stable/--	
 Senior unsecured                      BBB-/Watch Pos       BBB-	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

