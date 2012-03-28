版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 29日 星期四 01:28 BJT

ANHEUSERBUSCHINBEV/BRIEF (URGENT)

March 28 Anheuser Busch Inbev SA : * Moodys comments on ABI acquisition speculation

