TEXT-S&P may raise Textron Financial ratings

Overview
-- Textron Inc. has shown a consistent commitment to support its finance
subsidiary Textron Financial Corp. (TFC), which has enabled the
subsidiary to
substantially reduce its credit and liquidity risk and to focus on operating
as just a captive finance company.
-- Textron's demonstrated commitment and improved ability to support TFC
may be characteristic of a "core" parent-subsidiary relationship.
-- We are placing our ratings on TFC, including the 'BB+/B' long- and
short-term issuer credit ratings, on CreditWatch with positive implications.
-- The CreditWatch positive reflects our view that there is at least a
one-in-two chance we will raise our ratings on TFC to 'BBB-/A-3' after we
further assess the parent-subsidiary relationship in April 2012.
Rating Action
On March 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB+/B' long-
and short-term issuer credit ratings on Textron Financial Corp. (TFC) on
CreditWatch with positive implications. We also placed our ratings on TFC's
senior unsecured debt and junior subordinated debt on CreditWatch positive.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that TFC's parent, Textron Inc.
(Textron; BBB-/Stable/A-3), has shown a consistent commitment to support TFC,
notwithstanding the considerable strain the finance company's outsize losses
have placed on its parent. In our view, that has enabled TFC to greatly reduce
its credit and liquidity risk to a point where any additional support is
likely to be very manageable for Textron.
Based on this, we believe that TFC may be a "core" subsidiary (as our criteria
define it) of Textron. We plan to resolve the CreditWatch in April, after we
more fully assess the parent-subsidiary relationship. Under our criteria, our
ratings on a core or captive subsidiary are the same as those on its parent.
Textron has provided substantial equity support to TFC since 2008, including
$240 million as recently as January 2012, and it accounted for about a quarter
of TFC's reported debt at year-end 2011. That has allowed TFC to absorb $1.1
billion in net losses in four years, to meet significant debt maturities, and
to remain in compliance with the terms of the support agreement between
Textron and TFC. (Certain TFC debt issues require the parent to uphold the
terms of the support agreement, which relate to the subsidiary's net worth,
earnings, and other matters.)
In the process, TFC has substantially reduced its credit and liquidity
risk--more rapidly than we expected a year ago--and has moved more toward
acting simply as a captive finance company. In 2011, the subsidiary liquidated
or wrote down its troubled noncaptive managed receivables (including mortgages
on golf courses, developer loans, and large-ticket equipment leases) by almost
60%. As of year-end 2011, we believe TFC had marked down its noncaptive
portfolio by roughly 40% from its unpaid principal balance, net of the
allowance for loan losses. The reported noncaptive portfolio accounted for
about 40% of TFC's receivables, down from 54% in 2010. We expect the company
to liquidate the majority of the remaining noncaptive portfolio within three
years.
TFC also paid down $1.9 billion in reported debt in 2011, shrinking its
balance sheet by more than 40% and leaving it with debt maturities of $52
million in 2012 and $577 million 2013.
We still believe TFC could require some further parental support to meet its
2013 debt maturities and to remain in compliance with the TFC-Textron support
agreement. For instance, without additional support, the subsidiary could
violate the support agreement's fixed-charge covenant--one that essentially
requires its pretax earnings before interest expense to be at least 1.25x its
interest expense. Also, to meet its 2013 maturities without support, TFC will
need to further shrink its balance sheet through asset liquidations or new
debt issuance.
However, any additional required support, in our view, is likely to be very
manageable for Textron. We believe it is unlikely that TFC will report further
outsize losses on its $950 million noncaptive portfolio. We also expect TFC to
contract its captive portfolio moderately and to liquidate a material portion
of its noncaptive portfolio in 2012 and 2013. That should enable it to meet a
meaningful portion, if not all, of its 2013 debt maturities without support.
We believe Textron's willingness to support TFC relates to business,
financial, and reputation reasons. TFC primarily supports Textron's business
by providing or arranging financings of customer purchases of Cessna business
planes, Bell helicopters, and the company's golf and turf care equipment. That
includes its role as a servicer for loans that are financed through other
subsidiaries of Textron with funds from government export banks in the U.S.
and Canada. In addition, TFC shares the parent's name, and we believe its
failure would damage Textron's reputation.
CreditWatch
The CreditWatch positive reflects our view that there is at least a one-in-two
chance we will raise our ratings on TFC to the same level as those on its
parent ('BBB-/A-3') after we more fully assess the parent-subsidiary
relationship. We plan to resolve the CreditWatch in April 2012. We will raise
the ratings on TFC if we believe that Textron's ability and willingness to
support TFC have risen materially because of the subsidiary's reduced credit
and liquidity risk and its increased focus on captive finance. If we raise the
issuer credit ratings, we would also raise our ratings on TFC's senior
unsecured debt to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and its junior subordinated debt to 'BB'
from 'B'.
Ratings List
CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Textron Financial Corp.
Counterparty Credit Rating BB+/Watch Pos/B BB+/Stable/B
Senior Unsecured BB+/Watch Pos BB+
Junior Subordinated B/Watch Pos B