版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 29日 星期四 03:28 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's cuts Worthington snr unsecured rtg to Baa3

March 28 Moody's cuts Worthington Industries senior unsecured rating to Baa3 from Baa2

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐