TEXT-S&P affirms Larrain Vial SA Corredora de Bolsa 'BBB+/A-2' ratings

Overview
     -- Chile-based brokerage firm Larrain Vial S.A. Corredora de Bolsa 
 continues to enjoy good profitability and capitalization. 
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' counterparty credit ratings on the 
firm.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the firm will keep 
expanding its domestic and international franchise and maintaining its good 
credit fundamentals during the next two-three years.


Rating Action
On Aug. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+/A-2' 
counterparty credit ratings on Larrain Vial S.A. Corredora de Bolsa (LVCB). 
The outlook remains stable.

Rationale
The ratings on LVCB are based on its strong market position and sound 
financial profile, which is reflected in its adequate profitability and good 
capitalization. The firm's high reliance transaction volumes in securities 
market for its revenues, its high geographic and client concentration, and its 
challenge to strengthen its management of market risk are negative factors. 

LVCB is Chile's largest independent brokerage house and a leader in equity 
intermediation, with operations of more than 75 years. We positively view 
LVCB's accredited long track record and good reputation of Larrain Vial S.A. 
group. The firm provides a broad range of financial services and its business 
lines are diversified. However, LVCB's performance is sensitive to transaction 
volumes in the domestic securities market, and the firm has a lower geographic 
and client diversification compared with its international peers (the 25% 
major clients represent 95% of its total revenues). Although LVCB operates in 
Chile, Peru, Colombia, and the U.S., its revenues from Chile make up the bulk 
of its total revenues.

LVCB's consistent profitability levels compare well with other Chilean 
brokerage firms. We view its average return on revenues (ROR) of 39% for 
2008-2010 as strong. However, in 2011 and 2012, profitability measured by ROR 
decreased to about 26% due to a lower operating volume amid the sluggish 
global economy, which makes investors more cautious. LVCB's revenue sources 
come from commissions for intermediation (39%), mutual fund distribution fees 
(23%), financial advisory (14%), its proprietary position (13%), interest 
income on equity repurchases (4%), and others (7%). We expect the volatile 
global economic conditions to erode the firm's profitability in the coming 
months. However, we also believe that LVCB will take advantage of its strong 
franchise in the local market and a wide range of products to maintain 
adequate profitability in the next two years. 

We consider LVCB's capitalization as good. Its historic capitalization levels 
are in line with its operating characteristics and our assessment of its 
financial risk profile. As of June 30, 2012, equity to adjusted assets was 
23.5%. We expect the firm to maintain its capitalization through its solid 
internal capital generation.

LVCB's moderate financial risk profile reflects its low credit risk exposure 
and its conservative management. Its main counterparty risks correspond to 
buy-sell operations with institutional investors and repo agreement 
transactions. The firm enjoys adequate liquidity, and its financial 
flexibility benefits from being part of the Larrain Vial group. We consider 
LVCB's risk-management as adequate for its current business lines; however, we 
believe it's struggling to strengthen its market risk management. LVCB is 
gradually incorporating standards similar to those of the banking industry. By 
the end of the year, the firm has to implement a formal market risk control 
base on value-at-risk measurements and stress testing analysis, incorporating 
major risks related to its transactions. We believe that this implementation 
will help to the firm comply with the best practices, gain better knowledge 
and control of risk, and to better withstand adverse economic conditions.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the firm will keep posting 
good profitability and capitalization levels and that its risk appetite won't 
change in the next two-three years. Because of LVCB's high reliance on 
transaction volumes in the Chilean securities market for its revenues and its 
geographic and client concentration, we see little potential for an upgrade in 
the short to medium term. Conversely, if we believe the company's risk level 
is rising, or if capital sharply drops, we could lower the ratings.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Larrain Vial S.A. Corredora de Bolsa
  Counterparty credit rating                   BBB+/Stable/A-2


