TEXT-S&P affirms Larrain Vial SA Corredora de Bolsa 'BBB+/A-2' ratings

Overview
-- Chile-based brokerage firm Larrain Vial S.A. Corredora de Bolsa
continues to enjoy good profitability and capitalization.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' counterparty credit ratings on the
firm.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the firm will keep
expanding its domestic and international franchise and maintaining its good
credit fundamentals during the next two-three years.
Rating Action
On Aug. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+/A-2'
counterparty credit ratings on Larrain Vial S.A. Corredora de Bolsa (LVCB).
The outlook remains stable.
Rationale
The ratings on LVCB are based on its strong market position and sound
financial profile, which is reflected in its adequate profitability and good
capitalization. The firm's high reliance transaction volumes in securities
market for its revenues, its high geographic and client concentration, and its
challenge to strengthen its management of market risk are negative factors.
LVCB is Chile's largest independent brokerage house and a leader in equity
intermediation, with operations of more than 75 years. We positively view
LVCB's accredited long track record and good reputation of Larrain Vial S.A.
group. The firm provides a broad range of financial services and its business
lines are diversified. However, LVCB's performance is sensitive to transaction
volumes in the domestic securities market, and the firm has a lower geographic
and client diversification compared with its international peers (the 25%
major clients represent 95% of its total revenues). Although LVCB operates in
Chile, Peru, Colombia, and the U.S., its revenues from Chile make up the bulk
of its total revenues.
LVCB's consistent profitability levels compare well with other Chilean
brokerage firms. We view its average return on revenues (ROR) of 39% for
2008-2010 as strong. However, in 2011 and 2012, profitability measured by ROR
decreased to about 26% due to a lower operating volume amid the sluggish
global economy, which makes investors more cautious. LVCB's revenue sources
come from commissions for intermediation (39%), mutual fund distribution fees
(23%), financial advisory (14%), its proprietary position (13%), interest
income on equity repurchases (4%), and others (7%). We expect the volatile
global economic conditions to erode the firm's profitability in the coming
months. However, we also believe that LVCB will take advantage of its strong
franchise in the local market and a wide range of products to maintain
adequate profitability in the next two years.
We consider LVCB's capitalization as good. Its historic capitalization levels
are in line with its operating characteristics and our assessment of its
financial risk profile. As of June 30, 2012, equity to adjusted assets was
23.5%. We expect the firm to maintain its capitalization through its solid
internal capital generation.
LVCB's moderate financial risk profile reflects its low credit risk exposure
and its conservative management. Its main counterparty risks correspond to
buy-sell operations with institutional investors and repo agreement
transactions. The firm enjoys adequate liquidity, and its financial
flexibility benefits from being part of the Larrain Vial group. We consider
LVCB's risk-management as adequate for its current business lines; however, we
believe it's struggling to strengthen its market risk management. LVCB is
gradually incorporating standards similar to those of the banking industry. By
the end of the year, the firm has to implement a formal market risk control
base on value-at-risk measurements and stress testing analysis, incorporating
major risks related to its transactions. We believe that this implementation
will help to the firm comply with the best practices, gain better knowledge
and control of risk, and to better withstand adverse economic conditions.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the firm will keep posting
good profitability and capitalization levels and that its risk appetite won't
change in the next two-three years. Because of LVCB's high reliance on
transaction volumes in the Chilean securities market for its revenues and its
geographic and client concentration, we see little potential for an upgrade in
the short to medium term. Conversely, if we believe the company's risk level
is rising, or if capital sharply drops, we could lower the ratings.
Related Criteria And Research
Criteria | Financial Institutions | Broker-Dealers: Rating Securities
Companies, June 9, 2004
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Larrain Vial S.A. Corredora de Bolsa
Counterparty credit rating BBB+/Stable/A-2
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.