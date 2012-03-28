U2 is sued for allegedly stealing song for 'Achtung Baby'
Feb 28 A British songwriter and guitarist has sued U2, claiming the band stole one of his works for a song on its blockbuster 1991 album "Achtung Baby."
March 28 Wal-Mart Stores Inc : * Moodys disclosures on credit ratings of Wal Mart Stores Inc-
Feb 28 A British songwriter and guitarist has sued U2, claiming the band stole one of his works for a song on its blockbuster 1991 album "Achtung Baby."
* Staff and guests showed "personal courage" during attack (Adds quotes, detail)
Feb 28 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc on Tuesday said that 2017 would be another year of transition with revenues falling as much as 8 percent amid drug price pressure and fewer prescriptions.