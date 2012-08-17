版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 17日 星期五 22:25 BJT

LABORATORYCORPORATIONOFAMERICA/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 17 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings : * Moodys changes labcorps rating outlook to positive; affirms baa2 sr.

unsecured rating * Rpt-moodys changes labcorps rating outlook to positive; affirms baa2 sr.

unsecured rating

