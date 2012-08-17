LABORATORYCORPORATIONOFAMERICA/BRIEF (URGENT)

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 17 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings : * Moodys changes labcorps rating outlook to positive; affirms baa2 sr.
unsecured rating * Rpt-moodys changes labcorps rating outlook to positive; affirms baa2 sr.
unsecured rating
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.