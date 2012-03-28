TEXT-Fitch affirms Northrop Grumman

March 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Northrop Grumman Corporation's (NOC)
'BBB+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and debt ratings with a Stable Rating
Outlook. The ratings also apply to NOC's subsidiary Northrop Grumman Systems
Corporation (NGSC). Approximately $3.9 billion of outstanding debt is covered by
these ratings. See the full rating list at the end of this
release.
While NOC has solid credit metrics, significant liquidity, and steady cash flow,
Fitch believes that NOC's financial strategy is not currently consistent with
attaining and retaining a rating higher than 'BBB+' in the context of an
uncertain U.S. defense spending environment. Revenue growth opportunities could
be limited in the next several years, and operating execution and cash
deployment will drive credit quality. Fitch does not expect NOC to focus on
reducing leverage going forward, and the main uses of cash are likely to be
share repurchases, dividends, and targeted acquisitions.
The ratings reflect NOC's competitive position within the defense industry, a
balanced defense portfolio, financial flexibility, strong liquidity position,
solid metrics for the rating, improved margins, and relatively healthy pension
position compared with many of its peers.
Concerns focus on defense spending trends, the potential for continued large
share repurchases, some recent program terminations and restructurings, and low
diversification by both business and geography. High defense spending levels
support the ratings, but Fitch expects DOD budget declines from current levels.
The threat of across the board defense cuts starting in January 2013
(sequestration) is also a concern, but Fitch expects a legislative resolution
could reduce this risk, particularly with the respect to the timing of the cuts.
Negative rating actions could result from large, cash-funded acquisitions;
significant performance issues on large contracts; or material changes in U.S.
defense spending trends. Given NOC's solid credit metrics for its existing
ratings, more than one of the preceding would probably have to occur for the
company's credit quality to decline. Positive rating actions could result if the
company adopts a more conservative financial strategy, which Fitch does not
expect, coupled with continued strong execution in its core businesses.
Liquidity at Dec. 31, 2011 was approximately $5.3 billion, consisting of $3.3
billion of cash and securities as well as full availability under two credit
facilities totaling $2.0 billion ($1.5 billion expiring in September 2016 and
$500 million expiring in September 2012). Only $546 million of NOC's cash was
held overseas at the end of 2011. NOC's next significant bond maturity is $350
million in August 2014.
NOC's debt-to-operating EBITDA ratio for the latest twelve months (LTM) ending
Dec. 31, 2011, was 1.0 times (x) compared with 1.2x in 2010 prior to the spin
off of the Shipbuilding operations. EBITDA in 2011 was approximately flat at
nearly $4 billion despite the spin-off, and the EBITDA margin rose more than 3.5
points to nearly 15% as a result of several portfolio actions and a $390 million
benefit from higher pension income. Fitch expects NOC's 2012 leverage will
deteriorate slightly to the range of 1.1x to 1.3x as a result of lower revenues
and margins.
Free cash flow (cash from operations less capital expenditures and dividends)
was $1.1 billion in both 2011 and 2010, including the impact of $1 billion and
$830 million of pre-tax pension contributions, respectively. Fitch expects 2012
FCF will be in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.5 billion, as NOC plans to
contribute less to its pensions this year.
Cash deployment will be a key credit driver over the next year given NOC's
substantial liquidity, and Fitch believes NOC will make share repurchases the
primary focus of the company's cash deployment strategy. NOC bought back
approximately $2.3 billion worth of shares in 2011, which is above trend given
the use of proceeds from the Shipbuilding spin-off last year. Fitch's ratings
continue to incorporate expectations for $1 billion or more of annual
repurchases. Dividend increases and targeted bolt-on acquisitions are also
incorporated in the ratings.
NOC has a good pension situation compared to many of its defense sector peers,
and it has only modest required pension contributions in 2012. The underfunded
position is still large ($2.8 billion), but it is approximately 100% funded on
an ERISA basis and 88% funded on a GAAP basis. The company lowered its discount
rate for 2012 to 5% from 5.75%.
U.S. defense spending has been on an upward trend for more than a decade, but
the FY2012 and FY2013 budgets represent a turning point, with spending beginning
to turn down in FY2013, even excluding war spending, although from very high
levels. The FY2012 DOD base budget is up less than one percent compared to
FY2011, and the requested base budget for FY2013 is down 1% to $525 billion.
FY2013 modernization spending (procurement plus R&D), the most relevant part of
the budget for defense contractors, is down 4%, the third consecutive annual
decline. The overhang of potential automatic cuts beginning in early 2013
related to the 'sequestration' situation, as well as the presidential election,
add to the uncertainty faced by defense contractors in the current environment.
NOC's programs and revenues have begun to reflect the pressured defense spending
environment. New business awards in 2011 totaled $25.3 billion, or slightly less
than sales. Backlog at the end of 2011 declined to $39.5 billion from $46.8
billion the prior year partly because of program terminations or restructurings.
According to the recent FY2013 budget request NOC's Defense Weather Satellite
System (DWSS) was cancelled, the Global Hawk Block 30 will likely be terminated,
and the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, another key program for NOC, was restructured
again.
Approximately 60% of the company's consolidated debt is issued by holding
company (NOC), with the rest issued by NGSC. The holding company bonds are
structurally subordinated to NGSC's debt because there are no upstream
guarantees from NGSC, the company's remaining operating subsidiary after the HII
spin off. For this reason, the holding company notes sit in a weaker credit
position than NGSC's debt, but Fitch does not consider the difference to be
great enough for the holdco's ratings to be lower than the operating
subsidiary's ratings, for two reasons: the credit strength of the consolidated
enterprise, and the holding company's 100% ownership and strong management
control of the subsidiary. Unlike NOC's bonds, the bank facilities, which are
located at NOC, benefit from upstream guarantees from NGSC.
Fitch rates Northrop Grumman Corporation as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+';
--Bank facilities 'BBB+'.
Fitch rates Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+'.