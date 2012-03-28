HDSUPPLY/BRIEF (URGENT)

UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-MOL hits Budapest shares, Hungarian central bank remains dovish

* MOL disappoints, Budapest stock index sets 8-week low * Hungary central bank keeps rates, dovish talk unchanged (Adds Hungarian central bank comments) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 28 Weaker-than-expected earnings from oil group MOL knocked Budapest stocks down to an 8-week low on Tuesday, just a week after they hit record highs. The forint eased a quarter of a percent to 308.35 against the euro at 1445 GMT as the Hungarian central bank kept its interest rates