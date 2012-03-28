版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 29日 星期四 04:45 BJT

HDSUPPLY/BRIEF (URGENT)

March 28 HD Supply Inc: * Moodys upgrades HD supplys corporate family rating to caa1; outlook stable * Moodys upgrades HD supplys corporate family rating to caa1 from caa2

