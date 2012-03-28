TEXT-S&P cuts Cambium Learning rating to 'B-'

March 28 - Overview -- U.S. education solutions company Cambium Learning Group's operating performance was below our expectations, with a sharp drop in EBITDA. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on Cambium Learning Group Inc. to 'B-' from 'B'. The rating outlook is stable. -- The stable outlook reflects the company's cash balances, which provide a near-term source of liquidity. Rating Action On March 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its rating on Dallas, Texas-based Cambium Learning Group Inc. to 'B-' from 'B'. The rating outlook is stable. In conjunction with the downgrade, we lowered our rating on the company's senior secured notes to 'B-' from 'B'. The recovery rating on this debt remains at '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. Rationale The downgrade reflects weaker-than-anticipated fourth-quarter operating performance, rising debt leverage, and Standard & Poor's concern that strained government budgets will continue to negatively affect the company's profitability and debt leverage. Federal funding for the intervention and special education market niche related to the economic stimulus program ended in September 2011. The 'B-' corporate credit rating on Cambium Learning Group Inc. reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation that leverage will remain relatively high, based on high product development costs and the weak outlook for education spending. We consider the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable," according to our criteria, owing to the cyclicality of government funding for educational services and the effect of the cyclicality on the company's operating performance. Relatively high debt to EBITDA and weak discretionary cash flow, reflecting ongoing high product development spending, support our view that Cambium's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged." Revenue growth may underperform other players in the company's supplemental publishing market. Cambium has a niche competitive position as a provider of supplemental educational products for the growing market serving underperforming and special education students. The company has higher leverage and a smaller presence in faster-growing technology-delivered content, potentially putting it at a competitive disadvantage with respect to content investment. Roughly 18% of sales is derived from two states--California and Florida--which face budgetary pressure and could materially reduce their purchases. The intervention market draws heavily from federal funding, accounting for roughly half of revenues, versus only about 10% for traditional kindergarten-through-12th grade publishers. Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenues to decline at a mid- to high-single-digit percentage rate in 2012 and 2013, and EBITDA to fall in the mid-teens area. Over the intermediate term, the company may face increased competition from traditional textbook publishers, which may increase their offerings of intervention products as part of their core programs. We anticipate that the EBITDA margin will decline to under 19% in 2012, from roughly 20% in 2011. Revenues declined 35% in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011, partly due to the absence of two large sales that occurred late in last year's fourth quarter. EBITDA declined 70% in the three months ended Dec. 31, 2011, and we estimate that EBITDA would still have fallen about 50%, absent these two large sales. Debt to EBITDA, after amortization of prepublication costs and adjusted for operating leases, increased to 5.6x in 2011 from 4.7x in 2010, due to weaker operating performance. Leverage is in excess of the more than 5x adjusted debt-to-EBITDA indicative threshold that we associate with a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. Adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest decreased to 1.9x in 2011 from 2.2x in 2010. Our base-case scenario indicates that the company's debt leverage could increase to the mid-6x area in 2012, and to over 7x in 2013. We expect interest coverage to decline to roughly 1.75x in 2012 and to 1.50x in 2013. Conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow improved to roughly 80% in 2011 versus 20% in 2010 as a result of the collection of significant prior-year accounts receivable balances. We expect the conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow to decline to roughly 20% in 2012 because of weaker operating performance and a full year of interest on the 9.75% senior secured notes issued in February 2011. Liquidity Cambium has "less than adequate" sources of liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 months, based on our conclusions that the company may deploy a significant portion of its cash balances on potential acquisitions and that discretionary cash flow may diminish as a result of weaker operating performance. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- The company would not be able to absorb low-probability, high-impact adversities, in our view. -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed its uses by over 1.2x. -- The company's asset-backed revolver has a minimum fixed-charge coverage covenant of 1.1x, which would be triggered if the availability under the revolver falls below $8 million. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the $40 million asset-backed revolver was undrawn, net of $2.9 million of letters of credit outstanding, with borrowing availability of $18 million, subject to covenant constraints. Cash balances increased to $63.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, versus $11.8 million the year before, because of the August 2011 sale of $20 million of common stock, the overfunding of the company's issuance of senior secured notes, and discretionary cash flow. We expect that cash balances may only be a temporary source of excess liquidity, as the company may continue to pursue acquisitions in an effort to restore growth. Debt maturities are minimal until the asset-backed revolver matures in 2014 and the senior secured notes mature in 2017. Recovery analysis See Standard & Poor's recovery report on Cambium, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report. Outlook The rating outlook is stable, reflecting the company's cash balances, which provide some near-term liquidity. Still, we could lower the rating to 'CCC+' if the magnitude of potential acquisitions significantly reduces cash balances, or if reductions in government funding pressure operating performance, resulting in a spike in lease-adjusted debt leverage to above 7x. More specifically, this scenario could occur if revenues and EBITDA drop 10% and 25%, respectively. An upgrade to 'B', which we regard as a remote possibility, would involve a deliberate shift away from management's acquisition strategy, a significant improvement in operating performance, consistently positive discretionary cash flow, and reduction of debt leverage to below 4x. Ratings List Downgraded To From Cambium Learning Group Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- B/Stable/-- Senior Secured B- B Recovery Rating 4 4