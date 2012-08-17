版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 18日 星期六 00:10 BJT

PINNACLEFOODSFINANCELLC/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 17 Pinnacle Foods Finance LLC: * Moodys assigns ba3 to Pinnacle Foods $450M term loan f * Rpt-moodys assigns ba3 to pinnacle foods $450m term loan f

