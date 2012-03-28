版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 29日 星期四 05:16 BJT

portuguesecoveredbonds/BRIEF (URGENT)

March 28 covered bonds issued by Portuguese banks: * Moodys confirms 5 portuguese covered bond ratings; 4 on review for further

downgrade *

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐