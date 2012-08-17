版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 18日 星期六 00:11 BJT

MALLFUNDING/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 17 Mall Funding PLC: * Moodys determines no negative rating impact on the Mall Funding PLC

following swap counterpartys downgrade * Rpt-moodys determines no negative rating impact on the mall funding plc

