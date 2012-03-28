TEXT-S&P cuts IPS Corp ratings to 'B-' from 'B'

Overview
-- U.S.-based producer of specialty adhesives and plumbing products IPS
Corp. has a highly leveraged financial profile, in our view.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on IPS to 'B-' from 'B'.
We are also lowering our issue-level ratings on the company.
-- We are removing all ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed
with negative implications on Dec. 19, 2011.
-- The negative outlook reflects mounting refinancing risk that could
cause us to reconsider our "adequate" liquidity assessment.
Rating Action
On March 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Compton, Calif.-based IPS Corp. to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook
is negative.
At the same time, we lowered the issue-level ratings on the company's senior
secured bank facilities to 'B+' (two notches higher than the corporate credit
rating) from 'BB-'. The recovery rating remains '1', indicating our
expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of payment
default. We also lowered the issue-level ratings on the company's senior
subordinated notes to 'CCC+' (one notch lower than the corporate credit
rating) from 'B-'. The recovery rating remains '5', indicating our expectation
of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of payment default.
We also removed all ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with
negative implications on Dec. 19, 2011.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our view that IPS remains highly leveraged, with
significant maturities within the next few years. The company's $20 million
revolving credit facility matures in July 2012, its term loan matures in July
2013, and its subordinated notes mature in June 2014. In addition, dividends
on the company's paid-in-kind (PIK) preferred stock, which have been accruing
at 5% per quarter, become payable in cash in December 2014. If not addressed
in the near term, these issues could cause us to reconsider our "adequate"
liquidity assessment.
In our opinion, IPS has a "weak" business risk due to its small revenue base,
narrow product concentration, exposure to raw material costs, and cyclical
construction end markets. That being said, we expect operating performance to
improve in fiscal year 2012 over 2011 levels due to increased sales to
international markets as well as gradually improving domestic markets.
Standard & Poor's economists are projecting 740,000 total housing starts in
2012, an approximate 20% improvement over 2011 levels. We expect repair and
remodeling spending to be flat to slightly up. As a result, we expect total
adjusted leverage, including pay-in-kind (PIK) preferred stock, to improve to
about 7.5x by the end of the company's fiscal year in June 2012, compared with
9x on Dec. 31, 2011, due to improving EBITDA. In spite of the improvement, we
consider the level of leverage to be more in line with the 'B-' rating.
IPS' adhesive products constitute approximately 60% of total revenues, with
remaining revenues derived from plumbing hardware products such as washer and
icemaker supply boxes, air-admittance valves and under-sink covers, as well as
structural adhesives products for the marine and transportation markets.
Liquidity
Given our operating expectations, we believe IPS has adequate liquidity to
meet its needs over the next 24 months. Our view of the company's liquidity
profile includes:
-- An expectation that liquidity sources (including cash on hand and
availability under the company's $20 million revolving credit facility) will
exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next year and at least 1x over the next
18 to 24 months.
-- An expectation that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses,
even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%.
-- Our view that compliance with financial maintenance covenants would
likely survive a 15% drop in EBITDA without the company breaching covenant
test measures.
The company's primary sources of liquidity for fiscal 2012 include about $15
million of balance sheet cash and full availability on its $20 million
revolving credit facility as of Jan. 1, 2012. Based on our operating
expectations, we do not expect the company to borrow against its revolving
credit facility to fund working capital needs.
The company's senior credit facilities are subject to financial ratio
covenants governing net total leverage, net senior leverage and interest
coverage. The covenants tighten in future periods, and while we expect the
company to remain in compliance based on our operating expectations, we
believe cushion could narrow.
In addition, we estimate that IPS could generate between $5 million and $10
million in free cash flow in fiscal 2012, given moderate working capital needs
and modest capital expenditures of about $2 million.
We view IPS' liquidity as adequate for the next several quarters, after which
there is a risk that liquidity could become weak if the company is unable to
address the maturities of its revolving credit facility due July 2012, its
term loan due July 2013, its subordinated notes due June 2014, or its PIK
preferred stock, the dividends of which become payable in cash in December
2014.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report on IPS
Corp. to be published after the release of this report.
Outlook
The rating outlook is negative, reflecting IPS Corp.'s mounting refinancing
risk in calendar years 2013 and 2014. If the company does not begin to address
these maturities within the coming months, we could revise our liquidity
assessment to "weak." This, in turn, would trigger a downgrade. Although
unlikely in the near term, we could raise the ratings if the company is able
to improve its operating performance while also addressing its upcoming debt
maturities and improving its liquidity position.
Ratings List
Downgraded; Off CreditWatch/Outlook Negative
To From
IPS Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B/Watch Neg/--
IPS Corp.
Senior Secured B+ BB-/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 1 1
Subordinated CCC+ B-/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 5 5
