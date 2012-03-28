版本:
TEXT-S&P cuts IPS Corp ratings to 'B-' from 'B'

Overview	
     -- U.S.-based producer of specialty adhesives and plumbing products IPS 	
Corp. has a highly leveraged financial profile, in our view.	
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on IPS to 'B-' from 'B'. 	
We are also lowering our issue-level ratings on the company.	
     -- We are removing all ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed 	
with negative implications on Dec. 19, 2011.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects mounting refinancing risk that could 	
cause us to reconsider our "adequate" liquidity assessment.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 	
credit rating on Compton, Calif.-based IPS Corp. to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook 	
is negative. 	
	
At the same time, we lowered the issue-level ratings on the company's senior 	
secured bank facilities to 'B+' (two notches higher than the corporate credit 	
rating) from 'BB-'. The recovery rating remains '1', indicating our 	
expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of payment 	
default. We also lowered the issue-level ratings on the company's senior 	
subordinated notes to 'CCC+' (one notch lower than the corporate credit 	
rating) from 'B-'. The recovery rating remains '5', indicating our expectation 	
of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of payment default.	
	
We also removed all ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with 	
negative implications on Dec. 19, 2011.	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade reflects our view that IPS remains highly leveraged, with 	
significant maturities within the next few years. The company's $20 million 	
revolving credit facility matures in July 2012, its term loan matures in July 	
2013, and its subordinated notes mature in June 2014. In addition, dividends 	
on the company's paid-in-kind (PIK) preferred stock, which have been accruing 	
at 5% per quarter, become payable in cash in December 2014. If not addressed 	
in the near term, these issues could cause us to reconsider our "adequate" 	
liquidity assessment.	
	
In our opinion, IPS has a "weak" business risk due to its small revenue base, 	
narrow product concentration, exposure to raw material costs, and cyclical 	
construction end markets. That being said, we expect operating performance to 	
improve in fiscal year 2012 over 2011 levels due to increased sales to 	
international markets as well as gradually improving domestic markets. 	
Standard & Poor's economists are projecting 740,000 total housing starts in 	
2012, an approximate 20% improvement over 2011 levels. We expect repair and 	
remodeling spending to be flat to slightly up. As a result, we expect total 	
adjusted leverage, including pay-in-kind (PIK) preferred stock, to improve to 	
about 7.5x by the end of the company's fiscal year in June 2012, compared with 	
9x on Dec. 31, 2011, due to improving EBITDA. In spite of the improvement, we 	
consider the level of leverage to be more in line with the 'B-' rating. 	

IPS' adhesive products constitute approximately 60% of total revenues, with 	
remaining revenues derived from plumbing hardware products such as washer and 	
icemaker supply boxes, air-admittance valves and under-sink covers, as well as 	
structural adhesives products for the marine and transportation markets.	
	
Liquidity	
Given our operating expectations, we believe IPS has adequate liquidity to 	
meet its needs over the next 24 months. Our view of the company's liquidity 	
profile includes:	
     -- An expectation that liquidity sources (including cash on hand and 	
availability under the company's $20 million revolving credit facility) will 	
exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next year and at least 1x over the next 	
18 to 24 months.	
     -- An expectation that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, 	
even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%.	
     -- Our view that compliance with financial maintenance covenants would 	
likely survive a 15% drop in EBITDA without the company breaching covenant 	
test measures.	
	
The company's primary sources of liquidity for fiscal 2012 include about $15 	
million of balance sheet cash and full availability on its $20 million 	
revolving credit facility as of Jan. 1, 2012. Based on our operating 	
expectations, we do not expect the company to borrow against its revolving 	
credit facility to fund working capital needs.	
	
The company's senior credit facilities are subject to financial ratio 	
covenants governing net total leverage, net senior leverage and interest 	
coverage. The covenants tighten in future periods, and while we expect the 	
company to remain in compliance based on our operating expectations, we 	
believe cushion could narrow.	
	
In addition, we estimate that IPS could generate between $5 million and $10 	
million in free cash flow in fiscal 2012, given moderate working capital needs 	
and modest capital expenditures of about $2 million.	
	
We view IPS' liquidity as adequate for the next several quarters, after which 	
there is a risk that liquidity could become weak if the company is unable to 	
address the maturities of its revolving credit facility due July 2012, its 	
term loan due July 2013, its subordinated notes due June 2014, or its PIK 	
preferred stock, the dividends of which become payable in cash in December 	
2014.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report on IPS 	
Corp. to be published after the release of this report.	
	
Outlook	
The rating outlook is negative, reflecting IPS Corp.'s mounting refinancing 	
risk in calendar years 2013 and 2014. If the company does not begin to address 	
these maturities within the coming months, we could revise our liquidity 	
assessment to "weak." This, in turn, would trigger a downgrade. Although 	
unlikely in the near term, we could raise the ratings if the company is able 	
to improve its operating performance while also addressing its upcoming debt 	
maturities and improving its liquidity position.	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; Off CreditWatch/Outlook Negative	
                                        To                 From	
IPS Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Negative/--     B/Watch Neg/--	
	
IPS Corp.	
 Senior Secured                         B+                 BB-/Watch Neg	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  1	
 Subordinated                           CCC+               B-/Watch Neg	
  Recovery Rating                       5                  5	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

