GUARDIANLIFEINSURANCECOMPANYOFAMERICA/BRIEF (URGEN

Aug 17 Guardian Life Insurance Company of America: * Moodys affirms guardians ratings (ifs at aa2); stable outlook * Rpt-moodys affirms guardians ratings (ifs at aa2); stable outlook

